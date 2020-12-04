Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Dec. 7, 2020

Neal Dietz is vice president of lending at BrightStar Credit Union.







CONSTRUCTION





Joe Cerri has been named vice president and director of field operations at Plaza Construction. He was previously executive vice president of construction at Straticon Prime. Before that, Cerri had spent close to 10 years at Plaza in various roles, including as vice president — general superintendent.

NONPROFITS

Jodi Mailander Farrell has been named vice president of development at The Everglades Foundation. Farrell is a former journalist who has worked in nonprofit fundraising for the past 10 years, most recently as assistant vice president of advancement at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center. Farrell has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Stacey Glassman Mizener has been named founding executive director at the Sabrina Cohen Foundation, which aims to improve the quality of life for people living with disabilities. Mizener will lead efforts to create a first-of-its-kind adaptive fitness and recreation center with a fully accessible beach in Miami Beach. Mizener was previously vice president of the National YoungArts Foundation. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida’s College of Journalism &Communications.

REAL ESTATE

Robert Orban has been named a principal at the Miami office of Cresa, an international commercial real estate advisory firm. He was with Studley, which eventually became Savills. In the 1990s, Orban was a junior broker with the firm that eventually became Cresa. He has a BBA from the University of Miami.

Jodi Macken of Macken Realty has been named by the Macken Companies as director of sales for Koya Bay, a waterfront townhome community in the Eastern Shores neighborhood of North Miami Beach.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami- Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot (not in a zip or other file that must be opened) to movers@miamiherald.com. Most items won’t be published without a head shot. Include the position (company, title) most recently held before the new job. Educational background is also desirable

==

MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT

Name: Neal Dietz

New position: Vice president of lending at BrightStar Credit Union, based in Plantation..

From: Vice president of Lending for the Greater Iowa Credit Union.

About: Dietz will be responsible for managing and growing BrightStar’s mortgage loan, auto loan and consumer lending departments, as well as developing and executing strategic plans that meet financial goals and member needs.

And: BrightStar is one of the largest credit unions in South Florida, with mroe than 60,000 members. It is a full-service, not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin, St. Lucie, Lee and Collier counties.

Education: He attended Iowa State University, where he majored in agricultural business.

Best advice he has ever received: Treat everyone with respect.

==

