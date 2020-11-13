Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Nov. 16, 2020

Matt Haggman is executive vice president, One Community One Goal, at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

BANKING

Carlos Fernandez has been named corporate banking executive of City National Bank of Florida. He will lead the bank’s corporate banking group, and the bank’s team of corporate relationship managers across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will report to him. Fernandez was at Wells Fargo for 15 years, most recently as senior vice president loan team lead. He has a degree in finance from Florida International University.

CONSTRUCTION

Andreas Zahariadis has joined Moss Construction in the Fort Lauderdale office as vice president of solar business administration. He was most recently director of utility asset management at Origis Services. Zahariadis has a bachelor’s from Embry-Riddle University and an MBA in accounting and finance from Jacksonville University.







EDUCATION

Gloria Johnson-Cusack has been named senior advisor to the president at Florida International University. She will provide executive level collaboration and guidance to the new Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Johnson-Cusack will focus on efforts relating to public policy goals, philanthropic initiatives, performance metrics and institutional learning. She is the immediate past president and CEO of the National Human Services Assembly), a Washington, D.C.-based association comprised of over 80 of the largest national human services organizations. Before that, she was executive director of Leadership 18, an alliance of 18+ CEOs responsible for leading national nonprofit organizations. Johnson-Cusack has graduate and undergraduate degrees from the American University School of Public Affairs and Columbia University.







HEALTHCARE





Stephany Nino has been named director of government and payer relations at Genuine Health Group in Coral Gables. She was promoted from director of operations at the company. Nino has a master’s, and a bachelor’s, from Florida State University.

Dr. Jefry Biehler has been appointed executive medical director of quality for Nicklaus Children’s Health System, parent organization of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Dr. Biehler has been with the 309-bed pediatric specialty hospital since 1993 and has held a range of leadership positions. Most recently, he was the hospital’s medical director of quality and the associate director for the emergency department. Dr. Biehler is also chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University.

LAW

Nancy Saint Pierre has been named a partner at Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel and will be based in the firm’s Miami office. She was a staff counsel attorney at State Farm. Before that, she was an assistant state attorney in Miami-Dade. Saint Pierre has a bachelor’s in communications from St. John’s University and a J.D. from Fordham.

REAL ESTATE

Rafael Montejo has been named sales director of Quadro Miami Design District. Alta Developers built the 12-story boutique building that has rental units. Fortune Development Sales serves as the residential brokerage for the residences. Montejo has a degree in marketing from Florida International University.l

MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT

Name: Matt Haggman

New position: Executive vice president, One Community One Goal, at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council..

From: Miami program director at the Knight Foundation.

About: While at the Knight Foundation, Haggman created and built its program focused on propelling high-growth entrepreneurs and civic innovators. Efforts funded and supported under his leadership include Endeavor Miami, The Idea Center at Miami Dade College, eMerge Americas, Center for Black Innovation, 500 Startups Miami, and Babson’s Women Innovating Now Lab.

And: Haggman is a founding Board Member of Endeavor Miami, a Trustee at New World Symphony and advisor to national nonprofit Right to Start. He has been a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami for more than a decade. Several years ago, he joined with friends to launch TEDxMiami, which continues today.

Also: Haggman was a journalist with the Miami Herald and the Daily Business Review. He ran for Congress in 2018.

Education: Bachelor’s from Tulane University; J.D. from Vermont Law School..

Best advice: The best advice I ever got: meet people where they are, be present and curious, and listen.

