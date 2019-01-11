Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 14, 2019

ACCOUNTANTS
At Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants in Miami, four firm members have been promoted to director.
▪ Robert Aldir, CPA, is a director in the audit and attest services practice and focuses on multinational companies that operate under International Financial Reporting Standards, among others. Bachelor’s in accounting from Florida International University, master’s in taxation from the University of Miami.
▪ Laurence Bernstein, CPA, is a director in the tax services practice. He leads the firm’s accounting intelligence practice, which provides outsourced cloud-based accounting to growing and mid-sized companies. Bachelor’s and master’s in accounting from the University of Florida.
▪ Andrew Leonard, CPA, director in the international tax services practice, focuses on tax structuring, pre-immigration planning and international tax consulting services. Bachelor’s in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; MBA from Florida Atlantic University.
▪ Ken Vitek, CPA, is a director in the international tax services practice and focuses on business consulting, tax planning and pre-immigration planning for high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs and real estate investors. Bachelor’s in economics from Rollins, master’s in accounting from UF.
LAW
Daniel A. Milian has joined Fowler White Burnett as a shareholder in the commercial litigation practice group where he has a particular focus on general commercial litigation, real estate litigation, and condominium and homeowners association law. He was previously in private practice. Milian, who is vice chair of the City of Miami Planning, Zoning & Appeals Board, has a bachelor’s from the University of Miami, an MBA from FIU, and J.D. from Loyola College of Law in New Orleans.
At Bilzin Sumberg, three attorneys have been elected to the firm’s partnership:
▪ Christopher I. Pierson, corporate. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan; law degree, University of North Carolina; diploma in international European law from the Université Jean Moulin Lyon III.
▪ David S. Resnick, corporate and tax. He advises real estate developer, investors and more. Bachelor’s from the University of Michigan, law degree from New York Law School, master of law from UM.
▪ Eric Singer, land development & government relations. He focuses on the areas of government procurement, complex government transactions and more. Bachelor’s from Cornell, master’s from the University of Michigan, law degree from the University of Chicago.
REAL ESTATE
Calum Winsor has been named vice president of retail investment sales at Lee & Associates Miami. The national real estate firm has recently expanded into South Florida. Winsor was senior associate with the GLT group. He has a bachelor’s from Australian Catholic University with an emphasis on exercise and health science.
TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Jose de Almagro is now design build director for the southeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S. and senior vice president at HNTB Corp. He is based in the firm’s Miami office. De Almagro was previously vice president at AECOM for more than five years before rejoining HTNB. He has a bachelor’s in civil engineering from FIU.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Please use the word ‘Movers’ in the subject field of the email.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Joelle A. Simms
New job: Principal at Bressler, Amery & Ross. She is based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office.
From: Attorney.
The firm: Bressler, Amery & Ross, a full-service law firm headquartered in New Jersey, has offices in Miami as well as Fort Lauderdale.
About: Simms’ practice focuses on securities and commercial litigation, and she represents broker-dealers and registered representatives in customer and employment disputes, including expungement proceedings, in state and federal court, and in arbitration proceedings throughout the country before FINRA. She also has defended corporate clients in complex commercial and tort litigation in both state and federal courts. She is a member of the firm’s senior issues counseling and litigation defense group.
Also: Simms is on the advisory board for the Southeastern Women in Financial Services organization, and she volunteers on committees for the South Florida chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Education: Bachelor’s from the University of Richmond and a J.D. from UM.
Best advice: Trust your gut, market yourself, and define what success means to you.
