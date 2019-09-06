Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 9, 2019

Heather Havericak is CEO of Broward Health Medical Center.

EDUCATION

Bruce Smith has been appointed campus president at Fortis College in Cutler Bay. The college is part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, a nursing education provider. Smith was director of campus operations at Chamberlain University at Ochsner Health System in Louisiana. He has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Kentucky and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

LAW

At Therrel Baisden, a tax, trust, estate and business law firm based in Miami, which has merged with Weiner & Cummings:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Paul M. Cummings, who was partner at Weiner & Cummings, is now an equity partner at Therrel Baisden.

▪ Andrew Cummings, previously attorney at Weiner & Cummings, is now a partner at Therrel Baisden.

Julissa Rodriguez has been named a partner in the appellate practice group of Shutts & Bowen. She joins the firm in Miami from Greenberg Traurig, where she was chair of the Miami appellate department and a member of its national appellate practice. Rodriguez has a bachelor’s from Florida International University and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.

Heidi Howard Tandy has joined Berger Singerman as a partner on the dispute resolution team, based in the Miami office. She focuses her practice on the procurement and enforcement of intellectual property rights. Tandy was of counsel at Price Benowitz. She has a bachelor’s in education from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from American University.

NONPROFITS

Jeannette Torres has been named director of programs at Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade. She was the education director at the United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education. Torres has a bachelor’s in psychology from Florida International University and a master’s in mental health counseling from Nova Southeastern University.

PUBLIC RELATIONS | MARKETING

Jenna Reed has been promoted to vice president of operations for Durée & Company, based in Fort Lauderdale. She was director of operations. Reed has a bachelor’s in event management from Florida State University.

REAL ESTATE

Chris Suarez has been appointed senior vice president of market rate development at Housing Trust Group, a developer of affordable multifamily residential communities. Suarez was senior vice president of the South Florida region for Lincoln Property Company. He has a bachelor’s in economics and political science from Brown.

TRANSPORTATION

Kristen M. Goodman is director of sales and marketing at Aventura Worldwide Transportation Service. She was a manager for YPO, Palm Beach Chapter. Goodman has a bachelor’s from Indiana University.

See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017-2018:▪ Jan. 2, 2017 ▪ Jan. 9, 2017 ▪ Jan. 16, 2017 ▪ Jan. 23, 2017 ▪ Jan. 30, 2017 ▪ Feb. 6, 2017 ▪ Feb. 13, 2017 ▪ Feb. 20, 2017 ▪ Feb. 27, 2017 ▪ March 6, 2017 ▪ March 13, 2017 ▪ March 20, 2017 ▪ March 27, 2017 ▪ April 3, 2017 ▪ April 10, 2017 ▪ April 17, 2017 ▪ April 24, 2017 ▪ May 1, 2017 ▪ May 8, 2017 ▪ May 15, 2017 ▪ May 22, 2017 ▪ May 29, 2017 ▪ June 5, 2017 ▪ June 12, 2017 ▪ June 19, 2017 ▪ June 26, 2017 ▪ July 3, 2017 ▪ July 10, 2017 ▪ July 17, 2017 ▪ July 24, 2017 ▪ July 31, 2017 ▪ Aug. 7, 2017 ▪ Aug. 14, 2017 ▪ Aug. 21, 2017 ▪ Aug. 28, 2017 ▪ Sept. 4, 2017 ▪ Sept. 11, 2017 (No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017) ▪ Sept. 25, 2017 ▪ Oct. 3, 2017 ▪ Oct. 9, 2017 ▪ Oct. 16, 2017 ▪ Oct. 23, 2017 ▪ Oct. 31, 2017 ▪ Nov. 5, 2017 ▪ Nov. 13, 2017 ▪ Nov. 20, 2017 (No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017) ▪ Dec. 4, 2017 ▪ Dec. 11, 2017 ▪ Dec. 18, 2017(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018) ▪ Jan. 8, 2018 ▪ Jan. 15, 2018 ▪ Jan. 22, 2018 ▪ Jan. 29, 2018 ▪ Feb. 5, 2018 ▪ Feb. 12, 2018 ▪ Feb. 19, 2018 ▪ Feb. 26, 2018 ▪ March 5, 2018 ▪ March 12, 2018 ▪ March 19, 2018 ▪ March 26 ) (No Movers ran on April 2, 2018) ▪ April 9, 2018 ▪ April 16, 2018 ▪ April 23, 2018 ▪ April 30, 2018 ▪ May 7, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 21, 2018 May 28, 2018 June 4, 2018 June 11, 2018 June 18, 2018 June 25, 2018 (No Movers ran on July 9, 2018) July 16, 2018 July 23, 2018 July 30, 2018 Aug. 6, 2018 Aug. 13, 2018 Aug. 20, 2018 Aug. 27, 2018 Sept. 3, 2018 Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 24, 2018 Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 8, 2018 Oct. 15, 2018 (No Movers ran on Oct. 22, 2018) Oct. 29, 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 (No Movers on Dec. 31, 2018) Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 28, 2019 Feb. 4, 2019 Feb. 11, 2019 Feb. 18, 2019 Feb. 25, 2019 March 4, 2019 March 11, 2019 March 18, 2019 March 25, 2019 April 1, 2019 April 8, 2019 April 15, 2019 April 22, 2019 April 29, 2019 May 6, 2019 May 13, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 27, 2019 June 3, 2019 (No Movers ran on June 17, 2019) June 24, 2019 July 1, 2019 July 8, 2019 July 15, 2019 July 22, 2019 July 29, 2019 (No Movers ran on Aug. 5, 2019) Aug. 12, 2019 Aug. 19, 2019 Aug. 26, 2019 (No Movers ran on on Sept. 2, 2019)

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions— not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.