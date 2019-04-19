Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of April 22, 2019
CONSULTING
Erin E. Hendrix has been promoted to partner from senior director at LSN Partners based in Miami Beach. She focuses on aviation, healthcare and technology-related matters by assisting clients with the government procurement process in Miami-Dade. Hendrix has a bachelor’s in information science from Florida State University.
HEALTHCARE
At Broward Health, two of its finance leaders have been promoted:
▪ Modesto Gato has been named assistant vice president of finance for the health system. He joined Broward Health in January 2016 as regional director of finance at Broward Health Medical Center. (Bachelor’s in accounting and finance, and MBA, from Florida International University.)
▪ Onel Rodriguez has been named CFO of Broward Health Medical Center. Rodriguez joined Broward Health in October 2017 as CFO of Broward Health Coral Springs. (Bachelor’s in accounting and business/management from St. Thomas; master’s in accounting from Kaplan University.)
Dr. José Navia has been appointed chairman of cardiothoracic surgery and center director of Cleveland Clinic Weston’s Heart and Vascular Center. Dr. Navia was previously at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio where he was a cardiothoracic surgeon and vice chairman for innovations at the Heart and Vascular Institute and the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery. He was also professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Navia received his medical degree from the National University of La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He joined the Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute in Ohio in 1998.
LAW
At Greenberg Traurig, four attorneys in the Miami office have been elevated to shareholder:
▪ John R. Dodd is a member of the restructuring & bankruptcy practice. (J.D., University of Florida.)
▪ William E. Keenen is a member of the private wealth services practice. (J.D., and LL.M., from the University of Miami.
▪ Marina Olman is a member of the corporate practice. (Law degree from American University.)
▪ Eva M. Spahn is a member of the litigation practice. (J.D., University of Miami.)
NONPROFITS
Jaye Abbate has been named vice president of communications and community relations at Florida’s Children First, a statewide advocacy organization based in Coral Springs that’s focused on protecting the legal rights of at-risk and foster care children. She was previously CEO at ArtServe. Abbate has a bachelor’s from Northwestern.
VENUES
Sheril Henney has been named director of sales and marketing at LEVEL THREE, an event venue in Aventura Mall’s new wing. She was director of marketing and events at Modern Luxury Media in Miami.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot , to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held immediately prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Sebastian Trujillo
New job: Senior director of multicultural partnerships at The Miami Dolphins
From: Director of content sales for BBC Studios Latin America and the U.S., based in Miami.
About his new job: Trujillo will lead efforts to drive revenue through the multicultural sector including corporate partnerships, events and premium hospitality.
Also: Trujillo joined BBC Studios in 2017 after managing his own media and entertainment consultancy practice. He has held various senior leadership roles at Univision Communication, including vice president of business development. He also has been senior vice president and operating manager of Galavision Network, where he oversaw entertainment, scheduling, production, marketing and operations for the channel. Before that, he was vice president of network sales at Univision for six years.
Education: He has a degree in business marketing from the University of Miami.
Best advice: When it comes to business practices, I’ve tried to adhere the following advice from the late Jerry Perenchio, former Chairman and CEO of Univision: Always take the high road, and be tough but fair. Never lose your sense of humor.
