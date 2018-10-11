Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 15, 2018

THE ARTS
Yucef Merhi has joined The Wolfsonian–Florida International University as the museum’s curator of digital collections, a new role made possible by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Merhi, a new-media artist, founded Canal, a tech-oriented cultural space in Caracas, and he has curated several exhibitions. Merhi has a bachelor’s in liberal arts from New School University and a master’s of professional studies in interactive telecommunications from New York University.
EDUCATION
Leslie Bofill has been named director of instructional technology at NSU University School. She was director of instructional design and training at Florida International University. Bofill’s educational background includes a master’s in linguistics from FIU and a Ph.D. in computing technology in education from Nova Southeastern University.
LAW
Aram C. Bloom has joined Hinshaw & Culbertson as a partner in the firm’s Coral Gables office. He joins the firm’s healthcare practice. Bloom was previously a partner at Wilson Elser. He has a bachelor’s from Trinity College and a J.D. from Boston University.
Veronica Vilarchao joins Shutts & Bowen in Miami as a partner in the tax and international law practice group. She was with Foley & Lardner. Vilarchao has a bachelor’s from the University of Miami, a J.D. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and an LL.M. from the University of Florida.
MARINE INDUSTRY
At Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale:
▪ Colin Kiley has been named executive vice president. He previously was president of Nautical Structures Industries. He studied mechanical engineering at Tulane University and project management at Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Jeff Partin has been named director of business development. He previously was with Superyacht Sales and Charter.
NONPROFITS
Rachel Pires has been promoted to chief operating officer of Children’s Harbor, based in Pembroke Pines. Pires was previously director for the True North Program at the agency. She has a bachelor’s in criminal justice from The City University of New York and a master’s in social work from New York University.
REAL ESTATE
Carole Smith has been named vice president and director of agent strategy at Compass Florida. She was senior vice president at EWM Realty International, a Christie’s Real Estate affiliate.
Victor Pastor has been named senior vice president of retail investment sales at Lee & Associates Miami. He was senior associate with Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services. Pastor has a bachelor’s in economics from Seton Hall University, an MBA from FIU, and a master’s in accounting from UM.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Please use the word ‘Movers’ in the subject field of the email.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Andrew Peach
New position: Senior general manager of Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables.
From: Senior general manager at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, S.C.
About: Peach will be responsible for all aspects related to the continued success of the mall, including operations, leasing, business development, tenant relations and marketing.
Also: At Columbiana Centre, he helped implement $7.8 million in capital development projects. Before that, as general manager of the Oakwood Center in New Orleans, Peach helped oversee the property’s $21 million redevelopment. He has also worked in leasing and business development capacities for the national accounts division of General Growth Properties, where he was ranked a top performer and executed national deals netting $7.2 million in revenue.
Education: Bachelor’s from Texas State University.
Best advice: If you desire something that strongly, do whatever it takes to make it happen. The worst thing you can do for yourself is be complacent.
