Business Monday
Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 16, 2019
EDUCATION
Safiya George, Ph.D., has been named the dean of the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University and will assume this role July 8. She is the third dean to be appointed in the college’s 40 years. George was at the Capstone College of Nursing, the University of Alabama, where her roles included being assistant dean for research. She is also a board-certified adult nurse practitioner and has a specialty in HIV/AIDS. George, who has undergraduate nursing degrees from the University of the Virgin Islands, has a master’s and a Ph.D. in nursing from Emory University. She also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in research on religion and health from Duke.
FINANCE
Chuck Malkus has joined First Horizon National Corp.’s corporate communications team as a business communications partner based in Fort Lauderdale. Capital Bank, part of the First Horizon’s family of companies, made the announcement. Malkus, who co-founded Neighbors 4 Neighbors with CBS 4 after Hurricane Andrew, most recently was president of his own communications firm, Malkus Communications Group.
HEALTHCARE
Dr. Antonio Laudito, M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed medical director of The Heart Institute at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, which is part of Tenet Healthcare’s Miami-Dade Group. He was most recently at the cardiac care program at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California. He has a medical degree from the University of Turin Medical School in Italy, where he completed his residency in cardiac surgery.
HEMP| AGRIBUSINESS
Michael D. Pelletier has been named chief financial officer of Veritas Farms, which is based in Fort Lauderdale. The company offers a spectrum of hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids. Pelletier was most recently chief financial officer of Inter-Continental Cigar Corp. He has a BBA from Florida Atlantic University.
LAW
Laura Besvinick, an insurance litigation partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, has been named managing partner in the firm’s Miami office. She has an A.B., and a J.D., from Harvard.
NONPROFITS
Daniela Roeder was promoted to executive director of the Exceptional Theater Company in Pembroke Pines. Roeder was operations manager for the nonprofit. ETC has been recognized as an innovative theater arts program for people with disabilities in the tri-county area.
REAL ESTATE
Randy Carballo has been named executive vice president at Blanca Commercial Real Estate. He joins the firm’s tenant advisory practice and will also collaborate with the agency leasing team on some of the firm’s key assignments. He was previously vice president at JLL.
Greg Main-Baillie has been named executive managing director at Colliers International Florida. He is primarily based out of the firm’s office in Coral Gables. The move comes as the firm expands its development services division statewide and grows its project management capabilities. Main-Baillie was previously at Foundry Commercial. He has a bachelor’s from Florida State University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: JR Luna
New position: Vice president and general manager, Florida Mobility at AT&T. He will be located in Miami.
From: Assistant vice president of AT&T Sales and Distribution in San Diego and Las Vegas.
About: Luna will oversee the performance of 125 company-owned stores. He will also manage the company’s relationship with the owners of more than 1,250 AT&T authorized and national retail stores statewide and weigh in on network projects.
Also: Other positions he has held within AT&T include director of sales in San Francisco and director of retail execution in the Southwest market. He was also a general manager with AT&T Advertising Solutions/YP Holdings.
Education: He has a bachelor’s in business administration from San Diego State University. He is pursuing his MBA from Strayer University.
Best advice: The best advice I’ve ever received is to approach life and business with the mentality, I never lose. Either I win or I learn.
