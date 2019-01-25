Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Jan. 28, 2019

BANKS
At BankUnited in Miami Lakes:
▪ Cristina di Mauro has been named senior executive vice president, commercial line of business executive, and she will be responsible for the bank’s commercial banking business in Florida and New York as well as the bank’s international trade services unit. Most recently, she was BankUnited’s commercial banking executive for Florida.
▪ Lisa Shim has been promoted to executive vice president, head of consumer and small business banking. Most recently, she was director of corporate strategy and in her new role she will oversee corporate strategy and be responsible for the bank’s consumer and small business banking unit.
HEALTHCARE
Michael Davis has been named president of Pediatric Specialists of America, Nicklaus Children’s Health System’s physician group practice. Davis, who has been with the health system for nearly decade, has been interim president for PSA for the past 10 months. Davis has an MBA, and a master’s in public health, from Boston University.
Kaydance Hope has been named director of graduate medical education at Broward Health Medical Center. Before joining Broward Health, Hope was program manager of clinical education for CHRISTUS Health System. Hope has a bachelor’s in healthcare administration from Purdue Global University.
LAW
Diana C. Mendez has been named partner at Llorente & Heckler in Miami Beach. She was a senior associate. Mendez has a bachelor’s in economics and international relations from Florida International University, and she has a master’s in international affairs, and a J.D., from American University.
MUSEUMS
At the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami:
▪ Angela Colbert was recently promoted to Knight Vice President of Education, a position made possible by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. She was previously senior director of learning at the museum. Colbert has a Ph.D. in meteorology and physical oceanography from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.
▪ Iva Kosović is vice president of advancement and community engagement. She was director of corporate partnerships and Friends of NWS at New World Symphony. Kosović has a master’s in performing arts management from Florida International University.
▪ Joseph A. Quiñones.has been named vice president of marketing. He was previously director of marketing and communications. Quiñones has a master’s in global strategic communications from FIU.
PUBLIC RELATIONS/MARKETING
Eric Kalis has been named vice president of BoardroomPR. He was previously senior account director. Kalis has a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Miami.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Richard D. “Dick” Gregorie
New job: He is a managing director in the global investigations and strategic intelligence practice of Berkeley Research Group. He will be based in Miami.
From: Senior litigation counsel, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami.
Also: Gregorie’s storied career with the U.S. Department of Justice includes numerous awards and high-profile prosecutions, including indictments of Panamanian General Manuel Noriega and the Medellín drug cartel. He began work in Miami in the early 1980s, joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office as chief of narcotics. He also served that office as chief Assistant U.S. Attorney and chief of the Criminal Division. Before coming to Miami, Gregorie prosecuted organized crime across New England,
And: Gregorie has received three Attorney General’s Distinguished Service Awards as well as the National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys award as the outstanding Assistant U.S. Attorney in the country. As senior litigation counsel and a teacher at the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Advocacy Center, he trained and mentored young prosecutors, and he contributed chapters in the 2011 and 2016 editions of the DOJ’s Federal Narcotics Prosecution Manual.
Education: He has a bachelor’s from Georgetown University and a law degree from Georgetown Law Center.
Best advice: You meet the same people on the way up as you do on the way down — be nice to everybody!
