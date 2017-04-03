Senior hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of April 3, 2017

ACCOUNTANTS
André G. Benayoun has joined Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants as an associate director in the International Tax Services practice. He most recently was a director in international taxation at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York. Benayoun has a bachelor’s in business administration from Emory and a J.D. from Hofstra.
AUTOMOTIVE
Chip Regan has been named chief information security officer, a newly created position, at JM Family Enterprises Inc. He formerly was at United Shore Financial Services in the Detroit area. Regan, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has a bachelor’s from Chapman University and a master’s from Webster University.
BANKS
▪ Louis M. Ferreira has been named EVP and chief enterprise risk executive. He will be based in the bank’s Flagler office. Previously, Ferreira was executive vice president, chief credit and risk officer with Banesco USA. He has a bachelor’s from Rutgers and is an adjunct lecturer at Florida International University’s law school.
▪ Oscar “Andres” Aristizabal has been named vice president and treasury management sales officer. He was previously vice president of treasury management at BB&T. Aristizabal has an MBA from Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá.
Eduardo M. Balcazar has been named managing director at Citizens Commercial Banking in Florida and will be based in Miami. Most recently, he was a managing director at SunTrust. Balcazar has a bachelor’s degree from Florida International University.
Alan Hills has joined IBERIABANK as senior vice president, commercial relationship manager for the Southeast Florida market. He was previously senior vice president, middle market corporate banking at Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. Hills, a CPA, has an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of South Florida and an MBA from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania.
HEALTHCARE
Richard Hernandez has been hired as market manager in Miami-Dade County for Alternative Home Health Care, a home health agency. He previously was a case manager at Heartland Kendall. Hernandez, a licensed nurse practitioner, has also previously owned and operated Mi Retiro Inc., an assisted living facility in Hialeah.
Cristina Jimenez has been promoted to chief executive officer at Coral Gables Hospital. She was previously chief operating officer at the hospital, and she has also had various other roles at the hospital over a period of more than 30 years.
LAW
Daniel L. Gold has joined Goldberg Segalla as a partner in the firm’s Miami office. He was previously with Wilson Elser in Miami. Gold has a bachelor’s from Vanderbilt, a master’s from the University of New Mexico, and a J.D. from Boston College.
REAL ESTATE
Jessika Gomez has been promoted to sales director for CANVAS, a 37-story condominium tower in downtown Miami that’s scheduled to open in 2018, at Fortune International Realty, based in Miami.
Gonzalo Calderón Santos has joined TSG, a real estate investment company based in Miami, as vice president of investment strategy. Most recently, he was portfolio manager (Miami) for PIA Group USA, based in Aventura, and managed the portfolio of Golden Aulaga, a Spain-based multi-family office. Calderón Santos has a bachelor’s in economics, and a law degree, from the Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid.
Scott Allen has been named senior managing director at Tower Commercial Real Estate, where he will lead the firm’s tenant representation division. He previously had been with ComReal Fort Lauderdale, and before that, CBRE. Allen has a BBA in finance from Georgia Southern University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Dwayne Biggs
New job: Curator of animals at Miami Seaquarium.
Previous job: Curator of aquatic life at Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
Also: Biggs has held various positions at the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, North Carolina Aquariums, Chicago Zoological Society/Brookfield Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium and Alabama’s Marine Environmental Science Consortium, Dauphin Island.
And: He is president-elect for the International Marine Animal Trainer’s Association and will be acting president after October and into 2018. Biggs has also been an inspector of the Alliance of Marine Mammals Parks and Aquariums and is a past advisory group steering committee member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. He has been involved in conservation efforts with many marine species including coral restoration and the rescue and rehabilitation of sea turtles, sea otters, elephant seals and harbor seals.
Education: Biggs has a bachelor’s in marine biology and geographic science from the University of South Alabama.
Best advice he ever received: Great leadership is creating vision, providing direction and empowering the gifts of each member of the team to succeed.
