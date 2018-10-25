Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 29, 2018

ARCHITECTURE/DESIGN
Andrew Burnett, an architect at Stantec, has been promoted to principal of the firm’s Miami office. Burnett, who joined Stantec in 2014, will oversee teams in Orlando as well as in Miami. He has a bachelor of architecture from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Virginia.
HOSPITALITY
Louis Gonzalez has been promoted to director of group sales at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. He was assistant director of sales, overseeing the New York and New Jersey markets.
LAW
At Kelley Kronenberg:
▪ Gary L. Brown has rejoined the Fort Lauderdale office as a partner and head of the firm’s construction practice. He was previously with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr as a partner and member of the firm’s national construction practice group. Brown has a bachelor’s, and a law degree, from Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Mirelis Castilla has joined the Fort Lauderdale office as a partner. She focuses her practice on all aspects of liability and casualty defense. Castilla was previously an attorney at Progressive Insurance. Castilla has a bachelor’s from Florida International University and a J.D. from St. Thomas University.
REAL ESTATE
Melanie De Armas has been named chief operating officer at RE/MAX Advance Realty, Miami’s largest RE/MAX agency. She was previously branch manager for Fortune International Realty. De Armas has a bachelor’s in business from Florida International University and an MBA from Capella University.
TOBACCO DISTRIBUTION
José Luis Plasencia has been promoted to vice president of Plasencia 1865, the distribution center created to import and distribute all of the Plasencia Cigars product line. He oversaw the company’s finance department. Plasencia will relocate from Nicaragua to Miami. He has a bachelor’s in business administration from Keiser University.
TRANSPORTATION
At Lime, a dock-free smart mobility company:
▪ Jed Fluxman has been named general manager. He was previously director of operations for Steiner Leisure Limited. Fluxman has a bachelor’s in business administration from George Washington University.
▪ Vivian Myrtetus has been named community manager. She most recently was CEO of Volunteer Florida.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Please use the word ‘Movers’ in the subject field of the email.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Allison J. McCreary
New position: Vice president, senior relationship banking manager at Pacific National Bank. She will be based at the bank’s Brickell office.
From: Vice president in the private client group at TotalBank.
About the new job: McCreary will help expand the bank’s domestic deposit footprint, review and help develop new products and services and lead the bank’s expansion of relationships with business owners and high net worth professionals.
Also: She was at Coconut Grove Bank for 14 years serving in numerous capacities beginning as a teller and most recently as assistant vice president, personal banking officer. She is active with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and is on the senior executive orientation committee.
Education: McCreary has a bachelor’s in humanities from Florida State University.
Best advice: The best advice I ever received was from my father, he told me ‘The worst anyone could ever say is no, so just ask.'
