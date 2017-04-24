Movers

April 24, 2017 7:00 AM

Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 24, 2017

BANKS

Jessica Goldberg has been named senior vice president and human resources director at U.S. Century Bank. She most recently was vice president and human resources director of Executive National Bank.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Michael A. Finney has been named president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, effective June 1. He was previously president and CEO of Community Ventures Resources, Inc., in Michigan. Finney has a bachelor’s of business administration from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s in human resources from Central Michigan University.

EDUCATION

Ilana Tescher has been named marketing director of Xceed Preparatory Academy, in Miami and Coral Springs. She was previously an account executive at Boardroom PR. Tescher has a bachelor’s in media/communications studies from Florida State University.

HEALTHCARE

Edward Abraham, M.D., has been named dean of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, beginning July 1. He is now dean of the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C. Dr. Abraham’s research has focused on inflammation, neutrophil biology, acute lung injury, and sepsis. He received undergraduate and medical degrees from Stanford University and trained in internal and critical care medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

LAW

Christopher Y. Mills has been named partner in charge of the new Fort Lauderdale office of Adams and Reese. He was previously an attorney at the Fort Lauderdale office of Baker Donelson. Mills has a bachelor’s in political science from Jacksonville University and is a graduate of Stetson University’s law school.

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Morris has joined CREC as senior vice president of development. He was previously regional vice president of development and leasing for Sears Holding Corp. Morris has a bachelor’s from West Chester University in Pennsylvania.

This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and high-res jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.

Mover’s spotlight

Name: Ellyn Drotzer

New position: Executive director, Lighthouse of Broward.

From: Director of business development at the South Florida Community Care Network.

About Lighthouse of Broward: It’s the sole provider of rehabilitation services, training and support programs for 125,000 visually impaired people in Broward County. It is a United Way partner agency and is sponsored by the State of Florida Department of Education/Division of Blind Services.

Also: Drotzer has been associate vice president of resource development and operations at Broward College and the Broward College Foundation. Drotzer has been involved in the social development space since 1989, and has worked with numerous government departments and private organizations around South Florida including State of Florida Department of Health & Rehabilitative Services, Nova Southeastern University, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, and Broward Workforce Development Board.

Education: She is a graduate of the University of Florida and has a master’s of social work from Florida International University.

Best advice ever received: Approach service to others with a sense of urgency, because if you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up to much space, and people’s lives are depending on you.

Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com

