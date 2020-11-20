Senior-level hires and promotions in Broward and Miami-Dade for the week of Nov. 23, 2020

Rita Case has been named CEO of The Rick Case Automotive Group.

LAW

Patrick Martin has been named a shareholder at Ogletree Deakins and will be based in the Miami office. The labor and employment firm offers expertise in traditional labor relations, arbitration and other employment law matters. Martin was previously a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig. He has a J.D. from Florida State University.

BUSINESS BROKERS

David K. Founds, PA, has been named director of mergers and acquisitions at World Business Brokers Inc. in Miami. He was investor/vice president of sales and marketing at Periodic Products. Founds has a bachelor’s in marketing and business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

HEALTHCARE

Kara Marante has been promoted to vice president and chief people officer for Nicklaus Children’s Health System after serving as the organization’s interim chief talent officer for the past several months. She leads the human resources, organizational development, and patient and family experiences teams for the health system. Marante joined Nicklaus Children’s in 2011. She has a bachelor’s from Nova Southeastern University and an MBA from Florida International University.

MARITIME | HEALTH

Tom Brady has been named vice president of global partner relationships at VIKAND Solutions, a global maritime medical operations and public health provider. He was most recently vice president of hotel operations at Silversea Cruises. Previously, he was corporate director of operational excellence at Celebrity Cruises.

REAL ESTATE

Aida Nolan-Rodriguez has been named principal, specializing in healthcare and medical office real estate throughout South Florida at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Service. Nolan-Rodriguez operated RealMed Properties, which she established in 2009, specializing in healthcare real estate. She has a bachelor’s in business administration from Florida International University.

MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT

Name: Rita Case

New position: CEO of The Rick Case Automotive Group.

From: Rita Case was COO. She succeeds Rick Case, her late husband of 40 years and longtime business partner.

About: This year marks the 59th anniversary of the company, which operates 16 dealerships in Florida, Georgia and Ohio and which has over $1 billion in sales. The Rick Case Automotive Group sells Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Genesis, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and Honda automobiles and motorcycles.

Also: Rita Case has received several awards and recognitions, including “Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” and Automotive News’ “Outstanding Women in the Auto Industry.”

Also: Rita and Rick Case have two children in the business: Ryan, 39, and Raquel, 36.

Best advice: Persistence will remove resistance and do not accept “NO” for an answer.

