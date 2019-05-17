Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 20, 2019

Martha Guerra-Kattou has been named executive vice president, director of sales and marketing at U.S. Century Bank.

BANKS

David Breitwieser has been named chief investment officer at Grove Bank & Trust. He most recently headed BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Fort Lauderdale office. Breitwieser, a CFA, has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of South Florida.

BOATING

William C. Davies, Jr., has been named CEO at AvYachts, based in Fort Lauderdale. He was previously a corporate banking executive at City National Bank.

LAW

Carlos A. Rodriguez has been named a partner at Rivero Mestre in Coral Gables. His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and on international arbitration related to a variety of fields, including business and banking. Rodriguez has a B.B.A., and a J.D., from Florida International University.

Alicia Morales-Fernandez has been named partner at Miami law firm Rennert Vogel Mandler & Rodriguez (RVMR). She was previously at Montello Law. Morales-Fernandez, who focuses on real estate, became president-elect of the commercial real estate organization CREW Miami (Commercial Real Estate Women) this year. She has a bachelor’s from Barnard and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Joshua C. Prever, a trial and appellate lawyer, has joined the Fort Lauderdale office of Holland & Knight as a partner in the firm’s South Florida litigation practice. He was formerly with Morgan Lewis in Miami. Prever has a bachelor’s from Florida International University and and a J.D. from the University of Miami.

At Fowler White Burnett, two new shareholders have been elected:

▪ Mason T. Nettleton is a trial lawyer in the commercial litigation, insurance and family law practice groups in the Fort Lauderdale office. He was an associate. Nettleton has a bachelor’s from Saint John’s University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.

▪ Bruno Renda is a civil trial lawyer in the insurance practice group in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami offices. He has a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Florida Atlantic University and a J.D. from Nova University.

PUBLIC RELATIONS | COMMUNICATIONS

Lauren Bernat has been named vice president of account services for the advertising division of rbb. She was previously director of account services at OutOfTheBlue Advertising. Bernat has a bachelor’s in public relations from the University of Florida.

TOURISM

Debra Lee has been named the director of sales for the Southeast, Southwest, West and Caribbean markets at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. Most recently, she was the business development officer for the Jamaica Tourist Board. Lee has a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Miami.