Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 20, 2019
BANKS
David Breitwieser has been named chief investment officer at Grove Bank & Trust. He most recently headed BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Fort Lauderdale office. Breitwieser, a CFA, has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of South Florida.
BOATING
William C. Davies, Jr., has been named CEO at AvYachts, based in Fort Lauderdale. He was previously a corporate banking executive at City National Bank.
LAW
Carlos A. Rodriguez has been named a partner at Rivero Mestre in Coral Gables. His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and on international arbitration related to a variety of fields, including business and banking. Rodriguez has a B.B.A., and a J.D., from Florida International University.
Alicia Morales-Fernandez has been named partner at Miami law firm Rennert Vogel Mandler & Rodriguez (RVMR). She was previously at Montello Law. Morales-Fernandez, who focuses on real estate, became president-elect of the commercial real estate organization CREW Miami (Commercial Real Estate Women) this year. She has a bachelor’s from Barnard and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.
Joshua C. Prever, a trial and appellate lawyer, has joined the Fort Lauderdale office of Holland & Knight as a partner in the firm’s South Florida litigation practice. He was formerly with Morgan Lewis in Miami. Prever has a bachelor’s from Florida International University and and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
At Fowler White Burnett, two new shareholders have been elected:
▪ Mason T. Nettleton is a trial lawyer in the commercial litigation, insurance and family law practice groups in the Fort Lauderdale office. He was an associate. Nettleton has a bachelor’s from Saint John’s University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Bruno Renda is a civil trial lawyer in the insurance practice group in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami offices. He has a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Florida Atlantic University and a J.D. from Nova University.
PUBLIC RELATIONS | COMMUNICATIONS
Lauren Bernat has been named vice president of account services for the advertising division of rbb. She was previously director of account services at OutOfTheBlue Advertising. Bernat has a bachelor’s in public relations from the University of Florida.
TOURISM
Debra Lee has been named the director of sales for the Southeast, Southwest, West and Caribbean markets at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. Most recently, she was the business development officer for the Jamaica Tourist Board. Lee has a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Miami.
MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT
Name: Martha Guerra-Kattou
New job: Executive vice president, director of sales and marketing at U.S. Century Bank.
From: Senior vice president at the bank.
And: Guerra-Kattou has been with USCB since 2016 and draws from more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. She is part of the management team that led U.S. Century to gain more than $1 billion in assets last year and to receive its five-star superior rating from BauerFinancial.
Also: For the past seven years, she has participated in fundraising efforts on behalf of the Castaways Against Cancer, a Relay for Life team, in support of the American Cancer Society. She is also a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Education: She attended Miami-Dade College and completed a credited course curriculum at the University of Central Florida’s College of Business. She is a graduate of the Florida Bankers Association’s Florida School of Banking program.
Best advice: Early in my career, a fellow executive and mother of four once told me, “Martha, wrap-up your day and head home so you can spend time with your girls, and once you put them to bed, you can continue working from home.” Following her advice made a huge difference in my daily interactions with my family and helped me achieve the work-life balance I was striving for.
