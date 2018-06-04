Senior hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of June 4, 2018

HEALTHCARE
Carlos Higuera-Rueda, M.D., has been named center director of Cleveland Clinic Florida’s Orthopaedic & Rheumatologic Center and chairman of the Levitetz Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. He specializes in hip and knee arthroplasty surgery with a focus on complex revision procedures. He previously was a staff surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic Adult Reconstruction Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and vice chairman of quality and patient safety for the Orthopaedic and Rheumatologic Institute. A graduate of Pontificia Javeriana University, School of Medicine in Bogotá, Colombia, Higuera-Rueda completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. His advanced training includes an adult hip and knee reconstruction fellowship at the Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Susan M. Newton has been named chief operating officer of Broward Health North. She was most recently at Broward Health Imperial Point, where she was the hospital’s chief financial officer (CFO) since 2005. Newton has a bachelor’s degree from Knox College in Illinois and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
HOSPITALITY
Benjamin Caban has been named director of sales & marketing at Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables. He previously was area director of sales marketing for Beachwalk Resort & Marenas Resort.
MARKETING| PUBLIC RELATIONS
Jenna Reed has joined Durée & Company in Fort Lauderdale as director of operations. She was previously development and family support manager for Cure SMA in Fort Lauderdale. Reed has a bachelor’s in event management from Florida State University.
LAW
At Fowler White Burnett, three attorneys at the firm have been elected to shareholders in the Miami office:
▪ Ira J. Gonzalez is a shareholder in the firm’s products liability and toxic torts practice group. He has a bachelor’s, and an MBA, from Barry University, and a J.D. from Loyola University in New Orleans.
▪ William A. Potucek is a shareholder in the firm’s insurance practice group. He received his bachelor’s from Florida Southern College and his MBA and J.D. Stetson.
▪ Christie M. Walker is a shareholder in the firm’s maritime practice group, where she focuses her practice on all aspects of admiralty law. She has a BBA from the University of Miami, a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University, and an LL.M. in admiralty from Tulane University Law School.
Steven Hadjilogiou has been named a partner in the tax practice group of the Miami office of McDermott Will & Emery. He was previously at Baker & McKenzie. He has a J.D. and LL.M. from the University of Florida, and is an adjunct professor in the University of Miami’s Tax LL.M. program in the law school.
REAL ESTATE| PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Johnny De La Espriella has been named regional vice president of operations for Florida at Rivergate KW Residential. He was previously at Camden Property Trust as a district manager, where he oversaw operations for a portfolio of luxury high-rise and garden communities in South Florida. De La Espriella has a BBA, and an MBA, from Florida International University.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: David Armstrong
New position: President at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. He will start in August.
About: Armstrong was one of four finalists who visited St. Thomas in April. He replaces the outgoing president of the university, Msgr. Franklyn Casale, who is retiring after 24 years, the longest tenure of any South Florida college or university president.
From: Thomas More College in Kentucky.
Also: Thomas More College is a Catholic liberal-arts college in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Armstrong has served as the school’s president since 2013 after a decade in leadership roles at Notre Dame College in Euclid, Ohio.
Education: He has a bachelor’s in political science and accounting from Mercyhurst University in Eerie, Pennsylvania, and a law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
Best advice: William T. Robinson III ‘67 Thomas More College and 2012 American Bar Association President who became a mentor and great friend, who passed away last year, said we should live our lives asking this question...” How do we make a positive difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve?” We should live our lives striving to answer that question every day!
Comments