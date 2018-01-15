Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 15, 2018

FINANCIAL SERVICES
Sean Deviney has been promoted from financial planner to director of retirement plan consulting at Provenance Wealth Advisors, based in Fort Lauderdale. He has a bachelor’s in business administration from the College of Charleston and an MBA from the University of Florida.
HOSPITALITY
Brent McNally has been named general manager at The Gates Hotel South Beach – a DoubleTree by Hilton. Most recently, McNally was general manager for Monterey Tides Hotel. He has a bachelor’s in business management and communication from Arizona State University.
Never miss a local story.
LAW
Christopher J.M. Collings has joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP as a partner in the Litigation Practice. Collings, who is resident in the Miami, Fla. office, previously worked for the now-defunct law firm Sedgwick LLP. Collings has a bachelor’s from the College of the Holy Cross and a J.D. from Fordham.
Sina Bahadoran and Eric Hiller join Clyde & Co from Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP as partners and will be joined by their team of 10 lawyers and other legal support staff. They will bolster the firm’s insurance practice in Miami, where Clyde & Co first opened in May 2016 following a merger with Thornton Davis Fein. Bahadoran has a bachelor’s from the University of Tennessee and a J.D. from Boston College. Hiller has a bachelor’s from Colgate and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
Danielle N. Robinson has been promoted from associate to shareholder at Marshall Dennehey in Fort Lauderdale. She is a member of the firm’s professional liability department and focuses her practice on the defense of insurance carrier clients in matters involving coverage issues and alleged bad faith actions. Robinson, who has degrees in political science and English literature from Florida State University, has a J.D. from St. Thomas University.
NONPROFITS
Annie Lord has been named executive director of Miami Homes for All, which seeks to prevent and end homelessness in South Florida. She was most recently chief program officer for CitySquare in Dallas, where she oversaw programs including housing for people experiencing homelessness, a food pantry, foster youth services, a health clinic and family law firm. Lord has a bachelor’s in Latin American history and literature, and a master’s in public policy, from Harvard.
REAL ESTATE
Albert Carrillo has been promoted from sales manager to vice president of RelatedISG International Realty, a partnership between International Sales Group and Jorge Pérez’s The Related Group.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; education; high-res jpegs of head shots and the website address of the company to movers@miamiherald.com. Put “Movers” in the subject line.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Carolyn Carter
New position: She has been named chief nursing officer for Broward Health Coral Springs.
From: Carter most recently was associate chief nursing officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital. There, she spearheaded cross-functional initiatives to achieve quality nursing outcomes. She was also responsible for nursing processes and operations, including overall patient and staff satisfaction.
Also: In her new position, Carter will be responsible for providing nursing and clinical leadership to advance patient-care functions and services as well as ensure that clinical staff needs are met. She will work with the system’s leadership teams to enhance Broward Health Coral Springs’ best practices.
Experience: For nine years she was director of nursing-critical care, step-down and dialysis at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Fort Lauderdale. She oversaw more than 135 employees and oversaw the implementation of nursing processes for primary stroke certification; during this time, the critical care unit received the Beacon Award for Excellence. Carter also worked at Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Cedars Medical Center and North Ridge Medical Center in Miami, as well as the North Broward Health District.
Education: Carter has a bachelor’s in health services from Florida Atlantic University, a master’s in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Indianapolis, and an MBA from DeVry University.
Best advice: The best advice I got from a mentor, David Zambrana, was to ‘Tie it back to the stakeholders — back to the mission, and always remember it is about the patient.’
Comments