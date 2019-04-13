Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of April 15, 2019

JanCarlos Llach has been named senior vice president of the commercial lending division at Marquis Bank.

BANKS

At Centennial Bank, South Florida Market, in Broward County:

▪ Heather Zatik is market president and will manage daily operations for the bank’s 13 county locations. She was previously relationship manager at Stonegate Bank. Zatik has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Florida.

▪ Karen Roth is vice president/senior commercial lending officer, focusing on commercial real estate and commercial & industrial lending. She was portfolio manager at Stonegate Bank. Roth has an undergraduate degree from Florida Southern College and an MBA from Florida Atlantic University.

▪ Shane Sweet is also vice president/senior commercial lending officer, focusing on commercial real estate and commercial & industrial lending. He was most recently vice president for Iberia Bank. Sweet has a bachelor in multinational business from Florida State University and master’s in finance from Florida Atlantic University.

BEVERAGES/SPIRITS

Jessica Merz has been appointed director of global external corporate communications at Bacardi, based in Coral Gables. She most recently was director of internal corporate communications at the company. Merz has a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Miami and a master’s in communications management from Syracuse University.

CIVIC

Julio Piti rejoins The Miami-Dade Beacon Council as vice president member investor relations and development. Piti’s history with the council dates back more than a decade. Most recently he was director of strategic initiatives for Neighborhood Fuel.

HEALTHCARE

At Armor Correctional Health Services in Miami, which provides comprehensive medical, mental health, dental and pharmaceutical services for jails and prisons nationwide:

▪ Otto Campo has been named CEO. He was previously president of MCCI Group Holdings, a global-risk provider to large health plans throughout the U.S. Campo has a BBA, and an MBA, from the University of Miami.

▪ Santhia Curtis has been named general counsel and compliance officer. She was general counsel and COO for the Family Office of Anthony Welters in Virginia. Curtis has a bachelor’s, and law degree, from the University of Georgia.

▪ Manuel “Manny” Fernandez was named vice president of operations. He was previously director of financial operations at the company. Fernandez has a bachelor’s in finance from Florida International University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

Tolga Erim has been named chairman of the department of gastroenterology at Cleveland Clinic Weston, which is part of Cleveland Clinic’s Florida region. He has been director of endoscopy since 2015. Dr. Erim, who is board certified in gastroenterology, has an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Vassar and an osteopathic medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and chief residency at Cleveland Clinic’s Weston hospital. Dr. Erim also completed a gastroenterology fellowship at Cleveland Clinic and advanced endoscopy training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Brian Kozik has been named chief compliance officer of Broward Health. He was chief compliance officer at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass. Kozik has a BBA from Merrimack College in Massachusetts,

LAW

At Stumphauzer, Foslid, Sloman, Ross & Kolaya, three former attorneys from the litigation section of Greenberg Traurig have joined the new boutique firm as partners. The trio joins Ryan Stumphauzer, a former federal prosecutor, and Jeffrey Sloman, a former U.S. attorney in Miami, at the firm, which was formerly called Stumphauzer & Sloman.

▪ Adam M. Foslid concentrates his practice on complex commercial, business, class action, and product liability litigation. He was principal shareholder and chair of the Miami litigation department at Greenberg Traurig. Foslid has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida and a J.D., and LL.M., from George Washington University.

▪ Timothy Kolaya concentrates on commercial litigation, with a primary focus on real estate and construction matters. He was a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig. Kolaya has a bachelor’s in civil engineering, and J.D. from the University of Miami; and a master’s in civil engineering and construction management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

▪ Ian Ross represents clients in business disputes, commercial and securities litigation, class actions and government investigations. He was a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig. Ross has a bachelor’s from Johns Hopkins and a J.D. from Duke.

Glenn M. Cooper has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough as a partner in the firm’s Miami office. He assists foreign companies and investors with the legal aspects of establishing and maintaining business and investment in the U.S., particularly in Florida. He was previously at Cooper Legal Consulting, and before that, GrayRobinson. Cooper has a bachelor’s in international business from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.

Jose I. Rojas has been named office managing partner at the newly opened Miami office of Ropers Majeski, which offers litigation and transactional services nationally and internationally. Rojas, an intellectual property and complex commercial litigator, was previously with DLD Lawyers. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida and a J.D. from the University of Miami.

REAL ESTATE

Gian Rodriguez has been promoted to managing principal of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale offices of commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Rodriguez, an industrial broker, joined the firm in 2011. He has a bachelor’s in public relations from the University of Florida.

Rod Loschiavo has joined Colliers International South Florida as executive managing director for office services. He was an executive director at at JLL. Loschiavo has a bachelor’s in business management and economics from the University of Florida.

Ben Branch has been named executive vice president of design and construction at Codina Partners. He was senior project manager at Liberty Property Trust. Branch has a bachelor’s of architectural engineering at Penn State University and an MBA from Florida International University.

SHIPPING

Luis Arias has been promoted to service center manager in Miami for Southeastern Freight Lines, a provider of regional less-than-truckload transportation services. He has had several roles in the past 17 years at the company, most recently as assistant service center manager.

TIRES

Rick Wheeler has been named vice president of national sales at Tire Group International. This is a newly created position at the Miami company, which is a wholesale distributor of tires. He most recently executive positions at Kumho Tire.