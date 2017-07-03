Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of July 3

ARTS
Susan Gladstone has been named director of The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. The museum is part of Florida International University. Previously, she was the museum’s acting director, and before that was the museum’s director of development. Gladstone has a bachelor’s of social work from FIU and a master’s of social work from Yeshiva University.
FINANCIAL
Legna Gonzalez has been named managing director of investments and program director, CUSO Financial Services, L.P. at Power Financial Credit Union in Pembroke Pines. CUSO is the credit union service organization through which PFCU provides investment services to its members. Gonzalez was previously a vice president and investment specialist at HSBC Securities in Miami. She has a bachelor’s in economics and a master’s in finance from Florida International University.
KITCHEN EQUIPMENT
Alberto E. Gonzalez has been named vice president, marketing & sales — North America at Van Berkel International. He is based in Miami. Previously, Gonzalez was director of international sales for Jarden Consumer Solutions. He has a master’s in international management from Thunderbird.
LAW
Thomas Oppenheimer has been named a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP. Previously he was an associate at Fowler Rodriguez LLP. Oppenheimer has a bachelor’s from Emory and a law degree from American University.
Alexandra Tifford has been promoted to shareholder from associate in the Commercial Litigation practice group at the Miami office of Fowler White Burnett. She has a bachelor’s from Syracuse University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
NONPROFITS
Maria Hernandez has been named chief program officer at United Way of Broward County. She previously was vice president of program operations at the organization. Hernandez has a master’s in social work from Fordham.
REAL ESTATE
Lourdes Alatriste has rejoined Engel & Völkers Miami as partner and private office adviser. She was previously executive director of international real estate at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Ian Rosa has joined Highline Real Estate Capital, based in Miami, as a vice president focused on acquisitions. He previously was a senior associate at Rialto Capital Management. Rosa has a bachelor’s from Indiana University, a J.D. from DePaul University and an MBA from UM.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and high-res jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com. Put “Movers” on the subject line.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Dr. Saima Aftab
New position: Medical director of the Fetal Care Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, which is part of the Miami Children’s Health System.
Also: Aftab is employed by the health system’s multispecialty group practice, Pediatric Specialists of America (PSA), and also is PSA chief for the Section of Neonatology and Perinatal Medicine.
Previously: Aftab served as director of education in the Department of Pediatric Newborn Medicine and assistant director of the STRATUS Center for medical simulation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She has held academic appointments at Harvard Medical School, Tufts University School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.
Education: She has a medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan. She then completed a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in neonatal perinatal medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Aftab is board-certified in general pediatrics, neonatology and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Best advice she ever received: Follow your passion — unapologetically; be authentic, work hard and don’t lose that fire in your gut. Everything, I mean everything, will fall in place.
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017:
Comments