Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Dec. 4

EDUCATION
Maydel Santana has been named assistant vice president for communication and media relations in the Division of External Relations at Florida International University. She was previously director of media relations at the university. Santana has a bachelor’s in journalism, and a master’s in marketing, from FIU.
FINANCIAL
Isabel Goldberg has been named a tax partner at accounting and tax advisory firm Kabat, Schertzer, De La Torre, Taraboulos & Co. She was previously a tax partner at Cherry Bekaert. Goldberg, a CP, has a bachelor’s in business administration, and a master’s in taxation, from the University of Miami.
Juan Carlos Ortigosa has been named chief revenue officer at Bankers Healthcare Group in Davie, which is a provider of financial solutions for healthcare professionals. He was previously chief credit officer at the company.
HOSPITALITY
Mathew Pargament has been named general manager of ME Miami, the ME by Meliá brand’s first hotel in the United States. It is in downtown Miami. Pargament was previously general manager at The EDITION Hotel, Miami Beach. He has a degree in Hotel Management from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Michael Lamey has been named director of food and beverage at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. He was previously director of restaurant operations at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Arizona. Lamey has a bachelor’s in food service management from Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island.
LAW
Jodie Bassichis has joined the Fort Lauderdale office of Kelley Kronenberg as a partner. She focuses her practice on family and marital law as well as commercial litigation. She previously owned and operated her own law firm. Bassichis has a bachelor’s of business administration from the University of Miami and a J.D. from St. Thomas University.
MARKETING/TECHNOLOGY
Matt Bray has been promoted to vice president of digital strategy at Bullseye Strategy in Fort Lauderdale. He was previously director/client strategist at the firm. Bray has a bachelor’s in radio and television from George Washington University and a master’s in strategic communications from Columbia.
MEDIA
Patricia Mazzei will be the Miami bureau chief for The New York Times. She most recently was political writer at the Miami Herald. Mazzei is a graduate of the University of Miami.
MUNICIPAL
Nicole Singletary has been named executive director of the Coconut Grove Business District. She was previously communications and community affairs director for the Town of Miami Lakes. The Coconut Grove BID is a board of the City of Miami dedicated to protecting and enhancing the vitality of Coconut Grove’s commercial core. Singletary graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s in recreation and leisure services administration.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; education; high-res jpegs of head shots and the website address of the company to movers@miamiherald.com. Put “Movers” in the subject line.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Shoshana Resnikoff
New position: Curator at The Wolfsonian-Florida International University.
Where: The Wolfsonian is at 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.
From: Assistant curator for exhibitions and research at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts.
Also: Resnikoff has expertise in American decorative arts and design as well as experience with fashion, contemporary art and digital projects. She was a curatorial associate for the Terra Foundation for American Art in Chicago and was a collections fellow with the Cranbook Center for Collections and Research in Michigan. She curated or co-curated six shows and oversaw the inventories of two historic houses (Frank Lloyd Wright’s Smith House, Thornlea House) while in these roles.
Education: She has a bachelor’s in American Studies from Emory and a master’s in American Material Culture from the University of Delaware.
Best advice: Trust your gut. People can give you advice, but you're the only one who has to live with the decision you make.
