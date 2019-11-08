Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Nov. 11, 2019

Aren Laljie has been named chief operating officer for Pediatric Specialists of America (PSA), the physician enterprise at Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Al Quintana is founder and owner of the newly launched Miramar branch office of Edward Jones Investments, which is headquartered in St. Louis. He has been senior director, marketing communications, at AutoNation. Quintana, who was a reporter for now-defunct Miami News, has a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Florida, a master’s in sports administration from St. Thomas, and an MBA from DeVry.

HOSPITALITY

Ricardo Jarquin has been named executive chef of W Miami hotel, on Brickell Avenue in Miami. He will oversee all culinary operations for the hotel, including the curation of the menus for the hotel’s signature restaurant, ADDiKT, the WET Deck Café, and in-room dining. Jarquin was most recently executive chef of Silverado Resort, a Dolce Hotel, in Napa, Calif. He has a degree from Johnson & Wales University.

Neal Spivack has been named general manager of The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton, on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. He was general manager of the Costa Hollywood Beach Resort. Spivack has a bachelor’s from Florida State University.

REAL ESTATE

Christian Martinez has been named regional president for Compass Florida. He has been interim country director - Mexico, and head of sales, U.S. multicultural, for Facebook. Before that, he held senior management roles at Univision. Martinez has an MBA from the University of Florida.

Yolanda López has been named director of finance at AKAM On-Site, a residential property management firm. Its Florida corporate headquarters are in Dania Beach. López, a CPA, was formerly director of association accounting for Castle Management Group in Plantation. She has a bachelor’s in business administration from The University of Puerto Rico.

At EDEN Multifamily, two have been promoted to vice president of development. Both are based in the Coconut Grove office.

▪ Jerry Aguirre joined the firm in January 2018 as a development associate, focusing on sourcing and identifying acquisition opportunities, project underwriting, target market research and data analytics. He has worked in real estate for more than eight years. Aguirre has a bachelor’s in finance from Bentley University and a master’s in entrepreneurial leadership from Babson.

▪ Santiago Vidal joined the firm in July 2017. He has more than a decade of industry experience, including having developed residential projects in Ecuador. Vidal has a bachelor’s in architectural design degree from the Universidad San Francisco de Quito, and two master’s degrees: in real estate development and urbanism from the University of Miami, and in residential development from the Universidad de Madrid/USFQ.

NONPROFITS

Adi “Dee” Raz has been named director of development and community affairs at the The South Florida Institute on Aging in Fort Lauderdale. The agency creates and delivers socio-economic support programs for South Florida seniors. She was previously director of development for the Hebrew Academy in Miami Beach. Raz has a degree from Santa Clara University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Sofia University, both in California.

TECHNOLOGY

Charles Grau has been hired as chief information officer at Nordis Technologies in Coral Springs. The company focuses on customer communications management and billing and payment technologies. Grau was previously CIO for United Data Technology. He has a bachelor’s, and master’s, in information technology from American Intercontinental University and an MBA from DeVry.

HEALTHCARE

At Nicklaus Children’s Health System in Miami, which is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital:

Arianna Urquia has been named chief financial officer for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Most recently, she was CFO for North Shore Medical Center, part of Tenet Healthcare. Urquia has a bachelor’s in finance, and an MBA, from Florida International University.

Saima Aftab, M.D., has been promoted to vice president of administration for Pediatric Specialists of America (PSA), the health system’s physician enterprise. She is also PSA section chief of neonatology and medical director of the Fetal Care Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Aftab has held academic appointments at the medical schools of Harvard, Tufts and the University of Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth Menocal has been promoted to vice president of clinical affairs for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Menocal has been with Nicklaus Children's for more than 24 years and has been a leader in the medical staff administration and medical education departments.

Jefry L. Biehler, M.D., has been promoted to senior medical director of quality and utilization management. Dr. Biehler, part of the medical staff for more than 25 years, has served on the hospital’s Board of Directors. He is also chair of the Department of Pediatrics for Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

Marcos Mestre, M.D., has been promoted to senior medical director of pediatric services for PSA. Dr. Mestre joined Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in 2005 as a pediatric hospitalist and most recently was president of the medical staff and chairman of the Medical Executive Committee. Dr. Mestre is a clinical assistant professor at FIU’s medical school.

Chad Perlyn, M.D., has been promoted to senior medical director of surgical services for PSA. Dr. Perlyn has been an attending plastic surgeon with the Division of Pediatric Plastic Surgery at Nicklaus Children's since 2009. Perlyn, who also has a Ph.D., is an assistant professor and chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery for FIU’s medical school.

==

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties.