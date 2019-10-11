Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Oct. 14, 2019
Accounting | Business services
Stephen Farbish, a senior manager at EisnerAmper, has been named a tax partner at the firm. He has a bachelor’s in accounting from Florida State University and a master’s in taxation from the University of Miami.
At Marcum:
▪ Moises Ariza has been promoted to audit partner in the Miami office. He was senior manager-assurance at the firm. Ariza specializes in assurance services for local governments, nonprofit organizations and employee benefit plans. He has a bachelor’s of accounting at Florida International University and a master’s of accounting at St. Thomas University.
▪ Ashlie Forum has been promoted to partner in the firm’s tax and business services, in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. She was also a senior manager at the firm. Forum has a bachelor’s, and a master’s, of accounting from Florida State University.
HOSPITALITY
Conrado Tromp has been named executive chef at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. Tromp will oversee all culinary operations including the luxury resort’s four distinct dining concepts, including Atlantikós, The Grill, The St. Regis Bar & Sushi Lounge, and La Gourmandise. He was previously at The Ritz-Carlton in Osaka, Japan.
LAW
Deborah Baker is a partner in the litigation practice group at SMGQ Law (Sanchez-Medina, Gonzalez, Quesada, Lage, Gomez, & Machado LLP) and is based in Coral Gables. She was a partner at Greenspoon Marder. Baker has a bachelor’s in government and women’s studies from Wesleyan University and a J.D. from Northwestern.
Nonprofits
Paola Ferreira has been named executive director at the Tropical Audubon Society. The group’s mission is to conserve and restore South Florida ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife and their habitats. Ferreira was a climate and conservation director for the World Wildlife Fund. She has bachelor's degrees in biology and civil engineering from Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia, and a master’s of science in technology and policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
STORAGE
Tyler Heckaman has been promoted to vice president of development at MCSS Development and Investment, in Coconut Grove. The company is an investor in, and developer of, urban infill self-storage facilities. Heckaman was previously an acquisitions associate at the MCSS. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017-2018:▪ Jan. 2, 2017 ▪ Jan. 9, 2017 ▪ Jan. 16, 2017 ▪ Jan. 23, 2017 ▪ Jan. 30, 2017 ▪ Feb. 6, 2017 ▪ Feb. 13, 2017 ▪ Feb. 20, 2017 ▪ Feb. 27, 2017 ▪ March 6, 2017 ▪ March 13, 2017 ▪ March 20, 2017 ▪ March 27, 2017 ▪ April 3, 2017 ▪ April 10, 2017 ▪ April 17, 2017 ▪ April 24, 2017 ▪ May 1, 2017 ▪ May 8, 2017 ▪ May 15, 2017 ▪ May 22, 2017 ▪ May 29, 2017 ▪ June 5, 2017 ▪ June 12, 2017 ▪ June 19, 2017 ▪ June 26, 2017 ▪ July 3, 2017 ▪ July 10, 2017 ▪ July 17, 2017 ▪ July 24, 2017 ▪ July 31, 2017 ▪ Aug. 7, 2017 ▪ Aug. 14, 2017 ▪ Aug. 21, 2017 ▪ Aug. 28, 2017 ▪ Sept. 4, 2017 ▪ Sept. 11, 2017 (No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017) ▪ Sept. 25, 2017 ▪ Oct. 3, 2017 ▪ Oct. 9, 2017 ▪ Oct. 16, 2017 ▪ Oct. 23, 2017 ▪ Oct. 31, 2017 ▪ Nov. 5, 2017 ▪ Nov. 13, 2017 ▪ Nov. 20, 2017 (No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017) ▪ Dec. 4, 2017 ▪ Dec. 11, 2017 ▪ Dec. 18, 2017(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018) ▪ Jan. 8, 2018 ▪ Jan. 15, 2018 ▪ Jan. 22, 2018 ▪ Jan. 29, 2018 ▪ Feb. 5, 2018 ▪ Feb. 12, 2018 ▪ Feb. 19, 2018 ▪ Feb. 26, 2018 ▪ March 5, 2018 ▪ March 12, 2018 ▪ March 19, 2018 ▪ March 26 ) (No Movers ran on April 2, 2018) ▪ April 9, 2018 ▪ April 16, 2018 ▪ April 23, 2018 ▪ April 30, 2018 ▪ May 7, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 21, 2018 May 28, 2018 June 4, 2018 June 11, 2018 June 18, 2018 June 25, 2018 (No Movers ran on July 9, 2018) July 16, 2018 July 23, 2018 July 30, 2018 Aug. 6, 2018 Aug. 13, 2018 Aug. 20, 2018 Aug. 27, 2018 Sept. 3, 2018 Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 24, 2018 Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 8, 2018 Oct. 15, 2018 (No Movers ran on Oct. 22, 2018) Oct. 29, 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 (No Movers on Dec. 31, 2018) Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 28, 2019 Feb. 4, 2019 Feb. 11, 2019 Feb. 18, 2019 Feb. 25, 2019 March 4, 2019 March 11, 2019 March 18, 2019 March 25, 2019 April 1, 2019 April 8, 2019 April 15, 2019 April 22, 2019 April 29, 2019 May 6, 2019 May 13, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 27, 2019 June 3, 2019 (No Movers ran on June 17, 2019) June 24, 2019 July 1, 2019 July 8, 2019 July 15, 2019 July 22, 2019 July 29, 2019 (No Movers ran on Aug. 5, 2019) Aug. 12, 2019 Aug. 19, 2019
Aug. 26, 2019 (No Movers ran on on Sept. 2, 2019) Sept. 9, 2019 Sept. 16, 2019 Sept. 23, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Oct. 7, 2019
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Jack Tufano
New position: Vice president of design and construction at Sheltair. He will be based in the company’s Fort Lauderdale corporate office.
From: Vice president, design and development at Cisneros Real Estate.
Also: At Cisneros, he spearheaded the design and construction of projects such as a $300 million new Four Seasons Resort and Residential development in the Dominican Republic. He has also been senior project manager team lead at CB Richard Ellis, director of development at Dacra Development Corp., and property director/Southeast U.S. at Kaplan.
Education: Bachelor of architecture, with honors, from the University of Miami.
About Sheltair: It is a privately owned aviation development company. Sheltair operates 18 fixed-based operators (FBO’s) and manages more than 4 million square feet of aviation-related properties in Florida, Colorado, Georgia and New York. The company’s support services include fueling, ground handling, hangar and office leasing, and design/build of aviation properties.
Best advice he ever received: One of my professional mentors once advised me to surround myself with the brightest people, always choose my team wisely, and take them wherever my career should lead me. That advise has always served me well.
Comments