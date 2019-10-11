Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Oct. 14, 2019

Jack Tufano has joined Sheltair as vice president of design and construction.

Accounting | Business services

Stephen Farbish, a senior manager at EisnerAmper, has been named a tax partner at the firm. He has a bachelor’s in accounting from Florida State University and a master’s in taxation from the University of Miami.

At Marcum:

▪ Moises Ariza has been promoted to audit partner in the Miami office. He was senior manager-assurance at the firm. Ariza specializes in assurance services for local governments, nonprofit organizations and employee benefit plans. He has a bachelor’s of accounting at Florida International University and a master’s of accounting at St. Thomas University.

▪ Ashlie Forum has been promoted to partner in the firm’s tax and business services, in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. She was also a senior manager at the firm. Forum has a bachelor’s, and a master’s, of accounting from Florida State University.

HOSPITALITY

Conrado Tromp has been named executive chef at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. Tromp will oversee all culinary operations including the luxury resort’s four distinct dining concepts, including Atlantikós, The Grill, The St. Regis Bar & Sushi Lounge, and La Gourmandise. He was previously at The Ritz-Carlton in Osaka, Japan.

LAW

Deborah Baker is a partner in the litigation practice group at SMGQ Law (Sanchez-Medina, Gonzalez, Quesada, Lage, Gomez, & Machado LLP) and is based in Coral Gables. She was a partner at Greenspoon Marder. Baker has a bachelor’s in government and women’s studies from Wesleyan University and a J.D. from Northwestern.

Nonprofits

Paola Ferreira has been named executive director at the Tropical Audubon Society. The group’s mission is to conserve and restore South Florida ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife and their habitats. Ferreira was a climate and conservation director for the World Wildlife Fund. She has bachelor's degrees in biology and civil engineering from Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia, and a master’s of science in technology and policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

STORAGE

Tyler Heckaman has been promoted to vice president of development at MCSS Development and Investment, in Coconut Grove. The company is an investor in, and developer of, urban infill self-storage facilities. Heckaman was previously an acquisitions associate at the MCSS. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University.

