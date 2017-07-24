Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of July 24, 2017

LAW
Robert H. Moore has been named managing partner of the Miami office of Baker McKenzie. He is a partner at the firm in the tax practice, focusing on international tax planning for multinationals, global reorganizations and M&A. Moore has a bachelor’s from Duke, a J.D. from Southern Methodist University and an LL.M from the University of Florida.
At GrayRobinson, three new shareholders have been named:
▪ Jonathan Z. Kurry will be based in Miami. His practice areas include corporate, hospitality, real estate, residential, resort & club. He was general counsel for Turnberry Associates. Kurry has a bachelor’s from Tulane, a bachelor’s from the London School of Economics and a J.D. from George Washington University.
▪ Moises Melendez will be based in Fort Lauderdale and focuses on complex business litigation matters. He was a partner at Sedgwick. Melendez has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Harvard.
▪ Frank C. Walker will also be based in Fort Lauderdale. His practice areas include alternative dispute resolution, family law, litigation, personal injury and probate. Before joining the firm, he founded the Law Offices of Stuart & Walker, P.A. Walker has a bachelor’s from the University of Miami and a J.D. from Samford University.
MARKETING/COMMUNICATIONS
At República:
▪ Bianca Ruiz has been named vice president, group account director. She was previously group account director at OMD. Ruiz has a bachelor’s in marketing from Florida International University.
▪ Tania Echevarria has been named senior manager, creative operations. She was previously an independent consultant for several companies, including Qlic-Solutions. Echavarria has a bachelor’s from Florida State University.
NONPROFIT/HEALTHCARE
Ken Juede has been named director for Mission United, United Way of Broward County’s community-based initiative that supports veterans and their families as they transition from military service back to civilian life. During the past year, he was director of the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program and Veteran Employment for the organization. Juede, who retired as an operations sergeant major at the U.S. Army Reserve 200th Military Police Command, has an undergraduate degree from Excelsior College in New York.
J. William Kingston has been named senior vice president of development at Jackson Health Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of Jackson Health System. He was previously a partner at Bison Partners, and before that, was system vice president/chief development officer for Ohio Health and senior executive director of development and marketing for the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. Kingston has a bachelor’s in business in administration from Columbia College in Missouri.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Dr. Andres Gelrud
New position: Director of the pancreatic disease program at Baptist Health System’s Miami Cancer Institute. He is a gastroenterologist at Gastro Health.
From: Director for the Pancreatic Diseases Center and the director of therapeutic endoscopy at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Also: Gelrud is an expert in procedures that help diagnose and treat diseases of the bile duct and pancreas. He is highly skilled at performing a procedure to remove pancreatic tissue through the mouth using endoscopes rather than through abdominal surgery. He has written over 200 publications, is the co-editor of the journal Pancreas, and sits on the board of the National Pancreas Foundation. He is also a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterology Association, the American Pancreas Association and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, for which he’s the vice chairman of the international committee.
Education: Gelrud went to medical school at the Central University of Venezuela and did his internship and residency at Tufts New England Medical Center. He also completed fellowships in gastroenterology, pancreatology and interventional endoscopy at Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He also has a master’s in clinical investigator training from Harvard-MIT.
Best advice: Early in my career during my first job at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a rather successful executive at a large consumer package goods company told me something that has stuck with ever since: Lead by example, and the harder you work, the luckier you will get. I’ve been applying that ever since.
