Senior hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of June 24, 2019
CRUISELINES | SERVICES
Chris Perry has been appointed vice president, operations - private destination at Royal Caribbean International, which is a newly created position. He will be based in Miami, and his responsibilities include overseeing hospitality and managerial operations. Perry was previously CEO for Icon Global Partners Limited, an amusement operational consulting and management firm. He has a bachelor’s in education from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA from London Business School.
Lisa Bauer has been named president and CEO of Starboard Cruise Services, based in Miami. She will oversee operations for Starboard and sister company Onboard Media, an integrated media company, comprising 2,500 employees working both on land and on board the ships of the companies’ eight partner cruise lines. Bauer was previously vice president of onboard experience at Delta Airlines. She has a bachelor’s in political science from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
At the University of Miami:
▪ Anthony Eudelio Varona has been named dean at the University of Miami School of Law. He will begin on Aug. 1., filling the vacancy left by Patricia White, who retired as dean at the end of the academic year. Varona is currently professor of law at American University Washington College of Law. He specializes in administrative law, communications and media law, and sexuality and gender law. Varona has a bachelor’s in political science and French, and a J.D., from Boston College, and has an LL.M. from Georgetown with a focus on civil rights and civil liberties.
▪ Mary Lanham joins UHealth and the Miller School of Medicine as chief marketing and communications officer. Lanham was senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at the University of Maryland Medical System, where she has worked for the past 18 years. She has an undergraduate degree in communication from Pfeiffer University in North Carolina and a master’s in publication design from the University of Baltimore.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Claudia Durán has been named managing director of Endeavor Miami. In the past two years, Durán spearheaded a turnaround of her family’s business in El Salvador and, as a strategy and business development consultant for CIES Global, led the international business development of a Brazilian health organization. Before that, she was managing director of Ashoka, an organization that supports social entrepreneurs, in São Paulo, Brazil. Durán has a bachelor’s in finance from Penn State University and an MBA from Instituto de Empresa in Madrid.
HOSPITALITY
Jeremy Hauwelaert has been named director of sales and marketing at Jungle Island, which is owned by Aventura-based ESJ Capital Partners. Previously he was director of sales and marketing for Theater of the Sea in Islamorada. He received his education from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Catholic University of Leuven) in Belgium.
LAW
Hugo Acebo has joined Berger Singerman in Miami as partner on the dispute resolution team. His litigation practice includes handling a wide range of issues relating to marital and family law. He was previously a partner and shareholder with Bluestein & Wayne. Acebo has a B.S., a B.A. and a J.D. from Florida State University.
Craig S. Barnett has joined the Fort Lauderdale office of Stearns Weaver Miller as a shareholder in the litigation group. He was at Greenberg Traurig for 22 years. Barnett, who focuses on complex commercial litigation, has a bachelor’s from Cornell and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Rosana M. Gutierrez has joined Rasco Klock as a partner in its Miami office. Gutierrez, who is in the firm’s corporate practice group, focuses on complex business transactions, particularly mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other business matters. She was previously an attorney at Foley & Lardner. Gutierrez has a bachelor’s in economics and political science from the University of Florida, a law degree from Columbia, and an MBA from IESE Business School in Spain.
Christopher M. Utrera has joined Haber Law as partner. His practice areas include construction law and construction defect litigation; business litigation; commercial law and litigation; real estate litigation; general liability; and insurance litigation. Utrera was a partner at Resnick & Louis. He has a bachelor’s degree, and a J.D., from Florida International University.
NONPROFITS
Mauricio Hernandez has been named chief operating officer at Goodwill South Florida. He was senior vice president of business services at the nonprofit. Hernandez has a bachelor’s in economics from the City University of New York.
TOURISM/MARKETING
Kara Franker has been appointed senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. She previously led her own communications and marketing firm. Franker has a bachelor’s in journalism and strategic communications from the University of Kansas and a J.D. from the University of Denver.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Noel Marsden
New position: Chief financial officer at CareCloud, which is a platform for medical groups.
From: Senior vice president, treasurer and head of finance for Logic, Halo and Flex services at Brightstar, a Miami-based wireless company.
About the company: CareCloud, based in Miami, provides cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, patient experience management, and telemedicine solutions for high-growth medical groups. The company aims to help clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. CareCloud currently manages more than $4.5 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform.
Also: Marsden has also held executive roles at Syneos Health Clinical Solutions, Brightpoint and Aearo Technologies.
Education: Bachelor’s in computer engineering from Michigan State University; MBA in finance and operations from Purdue. Marsden is also a CFA charterholder.
Best advice ever received: The most impactful thing that we can do as organizational leaders is to inspire and support our team members to learn and grow. It is through their achievements that we all succeed.
