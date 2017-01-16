Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 16, 2016

ACCOUNTING
Arthur Dichter has joined Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants as a director in the International Tax Services practice. He most recently was a partner at The Cantor Group. Dichter has a bachelor’s in accounting and business from Muhlenberg College, an LL.M. from New York University and a J.D. from American University.
BANKS
Simon Levine has been named market manager for J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Miami. He most recently was global head of compliance for the bank and was based in New York. He has a bachelor’s from Connecticut College and a law degree from George Washington University.
Cruise Lines
Sean Kenny has been named senior vice president and chief information officer for Carnival Cruise Line in Miami. He previously worked with Ernst & Young as a global client services executive for two Fortune 200 accounts. Kenny has a bachelor’s from the University of Regina/Saskatchewan.
LAW
Bilzin Sumberg, based in Miami, has recently promoted three to partner:
▪ Mildred Gomez focuses on trusts and estates. She has a bachelor’s, a master’s and law degree from the University of Florida and a master of laws in estate planning from the University of Miami.
▪ Lori Lustrin is a general commercial litigator who focuses on complex class-action and plaintiff opt-out against antitrust litigation in federal court. She has a bachelor’s from Brandeis and a law degree from the University of Florida.
▪ Phillip S. Sosnow, who focuses on commercial real estate, has a bachelor’s from Touro College and a law degree from Fordham.
Jamie Zuckerman has been named partner at Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine. She was previously an associate at the firm and focuses her practice primarily on complex
litigation. Zuckerman has
a bachelor’s from Tulane and a J.D. from
Nova Southeastern University.
MEDIA
Scott Glick has been named creative director for HCP Media, McClatchy’s custom publishing division. He will lead the creative department of the division, which develops and publishes custom content for national and global luxury lifestyle and travel industry clients. Glick most recently was national creative director for Modern Luxury magazine, based in Chicago. He has a bachelor’s in advertising/visual communications from the Art Institute Fort Lauderdale.
NONPROFITS
John L. Lehr has been named chief executive officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation, which has offices in Miami and in New York City. He previously was president of Orr Associates, a consulting firm focused on the nonprofit sector that has offices in Washington, D.C., and New York. The hiring follows the merger of the National Parkinson Foundation, based in Miami, and Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, based in New York. Lehr has a bachelor’s and master’s in history from Villanova.
REAL ESTATE
Ben Moss has been named East Coast director of sports & entertainment at Compass, a tech-driven luxury real-estate platform. The company has offices in Miami Beach and Coconut Grove. He previously was managing director, sports & entertainment, at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Grass River Management, a division of Grass River Property — a Miami-based real-estate investment and development firm — has promoted:
▪ Vicki Baisden to senior general manager overseeing the day-to-day operations at the Shops at Sunset Place. She was previously general manager.
▪ Alex Schreer to vice president of marketing, including for Shops at Sunset Place and CocoWalk. He was the firm’s director of marketing.
Janet Henfield-Green
New position: Senior vice president and Aventura market manager of Marquis Bank.
Previous position: Vice president and Aventura market manager.
New responsibilities: Henfield-Green is responsible for the development of the Coral Gables-based bank’s presence in the Northeast Miami-Dade/South Broward markets. She focuses on both lending and depository relationships in the Aventura, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach markets.
Experience: Prior to joining Marquis in 2013, she was vice president and relationship manager at Bank Leumi, where she worked for 11 years.
Also: She is a member of the Aventura Marketing Council and ENG Florida (Executive Networking Group).
Education: Bachelor’s in finance/international business, and MBA, from Florida International University.
Best advice she ever received: Don’t be quick to judge a book by its cover. It applies to books and people alike.
