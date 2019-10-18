Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Oct. 21, 2019

Andrew Rosman, Ph.D., has been named as the dean of the the H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Nova Southeastern University.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Elizabeth V. David has been named director of operations for the Southeast region of Bridge Development Partners. She will be based in Miami. David was previously senior property manager at EastGroup Properties. She has a bachelor’s from Columbia Union College in Maryland and a master’s from Nova Southeastern University.

Scott Wadler has been named managing director of Berkadia and will be based in the firm’s Miami office. Wadler was at HFF, most recently as a senior director of the firm’s Miami office, where he handled construction financing, hospitality and residential transactions throughout the Southeast. He also has held positions at Related Group Florida and Fortune International Realty. Wadler has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami.

HOSPITALITY

Thanawat Bates has been named executive chef at Habitat, the signature restaurant at 1 Hotel South Beach. He most recently was at the SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Bates was educated at the American Culinary Federation.

LAW

Michael Harwin has joined the Miami office of Stearns Weaver Miller as a shareholder in the litigation department. Most recently, he was Assistant United States Attorney and chief of the Civil Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida. Harwin has a J.D. from Emory.

At Salehi Boyer Lavigne Lombana, P.A., a newly formed law firm in Miami:

▪ Tanaz Salehi is the managing partner, handling first-party property insurance litigation as well bad faith and labor and employment cases. She has a J.D. from St. Thomas University.

▪ Scott Boyer is a partner handling first-party insurance litigation as well as third-party liability cases. He has a J.D. from the University of Florida.

▪ Donald Lavigne is a partner handling first-party insurance litigation as well as complex commercial litigation, bad faith and coverage issues. He has a J.D. from the University of Miami.

▪ Oscar Lombana is a partner handling first-party insurance litigation as well as third-party liability cases and complex commercial litigation cases. He has a J.D. from the University of Florida

All four were previously partners at Kelley Kronenberg, a business law firm based in Fort Lauderdale.

TECHNOLOGY | LOGISTICS

Jim Handoush has been appointed president and CEO of dexFreight in Sunrise. The company provides a decentralized, blockhain-based logistics platform. He was executive vice president and logistics solutions at Optym, a software development company that serves transportation companies; and he has held multiple executive roles in Landstar System, Inc, a provider of integrated transportation management solutions.

==

