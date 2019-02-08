Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Feb. 11, 2019

ACCOUNTANTS
Monique Bustamante has been named partner at Verdeja, De Armas & Trujillo in Coral Ga bles. She was audit director at the firm. Bustamante, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting from Florida International University and a master’s in accounting from Nova Southeastern University.
CONSTRUCTION
Jeffrey Williams has been promoted to executive vice president of development and construction at Konover South, based in Deerfield Beach. He was previously senior vice president of development. Williams has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida.
HOSPITALITY
David Posner has joined Boulud Sud Miami as general manager. He was previously director of food and beverage at Miami Marriott Dadeland. Posner is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.
LAW
Yaniv Adar has joined Mark Migdal & Hayden in Miami as a partner. He was previously an attorney at Homer Bonner & Jacobs in Miami. Adar has bachelor’s from the University of Florida and a master’s in public policy, and a J.D., from Duke University.
OPTICAL PRODUCTS
At ABB Optical Group, based in Coral Springs, recent changes to its leadership team include:
▪ Mike Bono: He has been named chief financial officer. He was previously CFO of Medical Specialties Distributors, a post-acute service solutions provider.
▪ Erika Jurrens: She is senior vice president of strategic development and commercialization. She was previously vice president for Cardinal Health.
▪ Aaron See: He is senior vice president of manufacturer partnerships, a newly created position. He was previously vice president of marketing at the company.
▪ Paul Sherman: He is chief development officer. He was previously chief financial officer at the company.
PUBLIC RELATIONS|COMMUNICATIONS
Laura Burns has been promoted to vice president at BoardroomPR. She was previously an account director at the firm. Before that, she was an executive producer at WPLG/Channel 10 News in Miami. Burns has a bachelor’s in journalism from Boston University.
Marcia Martinez Laas is founder and principal of Power Collective, a new agency based in Miami. She was formerly partner at Sakarin Martinez Public Relations. Prior, she was a managing editor at Bal Harbour Shops Magazine as well as other South Florida magazines. Martinez Laas has a bachelor’s in communications from Loyola University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Roberto R. Muñoz.
New position: Market president of Miami and commercial bank and wealth executive at Capital Bank.
From: South Florida market president at BBVA Compass.
About: Muñoz is the 2019 chair of the World Trade Center Miami, a global trade-promotion organization. The WTCM has generated more than $3.8 billion in international sales over the past 30 years and stimulated the creation of thousands of new jobs, according to a press release from Capital Bank. Muñoz is also an officer on the executive board of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council; treasurer of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce; and former chairman and president of the Florida International Bankers Association.
Also: Muñoz is also on several other boards, including those for The Center for Financial Training, Southeastern Chapter; the Center for Leadership Studies at Florida International University; the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless; and the Boy Scouts of America South Florida Chapter. He is the 2019 recipient of Scouts’ “Distinguished Citizen Award.” In 2015, Muñoz was also honored as “Philanthropist of the Year” in 2015 by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of South Florida and also received the “Florida Business Ambassador Award” from Gov. Rick Scott.
Education: Associate’s degree in business administration from Miami Dade College, and a bachelor’s in finance and international business from Florida International University.
Best advice received as a young banker: 1) Do business with good people! 2) Always provide great service at a fair price! 3) Treat your colleagues with respect and honesty! 4) Give thanks and count your blessings often!
