Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 25, 2017

Commercial Real Estate
Justin Berryman has been named Director for Retail Landlord Services in the Miami office of Franklin Street. He transferred from the company’s Atlanta office to join the retail leasing team in South Florida, covering Miami-Dade and Broward County. Before joining Franklin Street, Berryman was responsible for managing and leasing shopping centers throughout the Atlanta area. Berryman earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurship from Auburn University.
Entertainment
Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, an indoor entertainment venue, has announced that it has hired Nate Howard to lead its team as the new Managing Director. His career includes experience with Business Solutions Consulting, where he served as an IT Consultant and project lead for a variety of technology integrations. Howard is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and US Army Ranger School. He has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Law
Charles (“Charlie”) S. Davant has joined Fowler White Burnett’s Fort Lauderdale Office as a Shareholder in its Maritime Practice Group. Davant is an experienced litigation and trial attorney who focuses his practice in the areas of maritime and admiralty, product liability and commercial litigation. Previously he was a Shareholder at Sedgwick LLP. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida.
Oscar Grisales-Racini has joined Fowler White Burnett’s Miami Office as a Shareholder in the firm's Tax, Trust & Estates, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity/Venture Capital Practice Groups. Grisales-Racini’s practice is concentrated on domestic, inbound and outbound international tax planning, corporate, trusts and estate tax planning issues, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, transfer pricing, and EU law. He was previously with GRSH Law. Grisales-Racini holds a J.D. degree, an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University, a Master’s degree in International Taxation and Financial Services, and an MBA. In addition, he is a candidate for admission to the Hong Kong Law Society.
Media
Mariana Ferreira has been named Business Development Director, Latin America, at Stingray Digital Group Inc. She will be based in Miami. She was Senior Director of Business Development at BLU Products. Ferreira holds a Master in Business Administration from UCLA, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.
Medicine
Miami Cancer Institute has named Dr. Guenther Koehne chief of bone marrow transplantation and hematologic oncology. Koehne, an expert in immunotherapy and stem cell transplantions, comes from New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he helped lead the bone-marrow transplant service. He was educated at Medical University in Hamburg, Germany and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida.
Three cardiologists have joined the Heartwell cardiology group at its Kendall locations. Dr. Roberto Arce comes from another South Florida practice. Dr. Paula A. Montana de la Cadena comes from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Ashok Mittal comes from the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Samantha L. Downie
New job: She has joined the public accounting firm MBAF as the director of human resources and learning and development.
From: Prior to joining MBAF, Downie served as vice president of people and culture at SproutLoud Media Networks.
Education: Downie earned a B.A. in Communications from Alaska Pacific University and a master’s degree in international policy studies as well as Mandarin Chinese from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
Best advice she ever received: Go where you’re invited, stay where you’re appreciated.
