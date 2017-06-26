Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of June 26, 2017

FINANCIAL
At Singer Xenos Schechter Sosler Wealth Management, Jay Schechter and Neil Sosler have been promoted as named partners. Both are certified financial planners. Schechter joined the firm in 1999. Sosler joined the firm in 2003. The firm was previously called Singer Xenos Wealth Management.
LAW
Hugo V. Alvarez has joined Becker & Poliakoff as a shareholder in the firm’s Business Litigation practice. He was previously founder and managing partner of Alvarez Barbara in Miami. Alvarez has a bachelor’s from the University of Maine and a law degree from Tulane.
Marina I. Ross has been named a shareholder in the Miami Real Estate Practice Group of Greenberg Traurig. She was previously at Stearns Weaver Miller. Ross has a bachelor’s from the University of Mississippi and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
The Miami office of Duane Morris is adding the following partners to its Real Estate practice. All three were previously at Carlton Fields Jorden Burt:
▪ David S. Drobner concentrates his practice in commercial leasing. He has a bachelor’s and a law degree from the University of Florida.
▪ Elaina I. Sodhi focuses on commercial real estate and finance. She is a graduate of Boston College and received a law degree from Emory.
▪ Jay Steinman focuses on complex commercial real estate and finance transactions. He is a graduate of Dickinson College and received a law degree from the University of Miami.
NONPROFIT
Lisa K. Aronson has been named director of development at Family Central, which provides family support and educational services and has offices in Fort Lauderdale and North Miami. Previously she was owner of Liron Enterprises and city commissioner for Coconut Creek. Aronson has a bachelor’s in public relations from the University of Florida and a master’s in public administration from Florida Atlantic University.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Lauren Berger has joined BoardroomPR as an account director. She previously was a day-side executive producer for WPLG Channel 10, the local ABC affiliate. Berger has a bachelor’s in communications from Florida State University.
REAL ESTATE
Stephen Nostrand has been named president and chief operating officer of ONE Commercial. He was previously NAI Miami’s CEO and COO for two years, and before that, was the CEO of Colliers International. He is also a professor at the University of Miami’s master’s program for real estate development and urbanism.
TECHNOLOGY
Sam Peterson has been named chief technology officer of Boats Group. Previously, he was CTO at Open English, and before that, was CTO at Overstock.com. He studied computer science at Brigham Young University. Boats Group is a classified marketplace and marketing software solutions provider to marine brokers and dealers. It is moving its corporate headquarters to Miami from Norfolk, Virginia, a move expected to be completed by mid-summer.
WORLD RECORDS
Carlos Martinez has been named director of Latin America at Guinness World Records, heading up Miami operations. He was previously head of records management, Latin America.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Scott Becher
New position: Vice president of partnership and loyalty at Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line.
From: Chief integration officer and executive vice president at Zimmerman Advertising in Fort Lauderdale for the past five years.
About: Becher began his career as a producer/director at NFL Films and later became a founder and chief marketing officer of SportsTalk 790 radio “The Ticket.” For 15 years, Becher led his own agency, Sports & Sponsorships of Boca Raton.
Education: Becher has a bachelor’s in journalism, and a master’s in advertising/integrated marketing, from Northwestern.
Best advice he ever received: “Don’t be afraid to be different. Your passion for what you believe in will set you apart from the rest!” — Chris Berman, ESPN announcer and an early career mentor.
