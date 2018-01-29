Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 29, 2018

ARTS
Chana Budgazad Sheldon has been named executive director of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), North Miami. She most recently was the Miami director and national program advisor for ProjectArt.
EDUCATION
Gustavo Trindade has been named director of Babson Miami, Massachusetts-based Babson College’s newest campus. He was most previously in the fixed income and foreign exchange solutions team at Santander Bank. Trindade has an MBA from Babson and a master’s in economics from Ibmec Business School in Brazil.
Craig Storch has been promoted to managing director and principal in the Miami office of Bernstein Wealth Management. Storch previously had led the planning, development and implementation of Bernstein’s New England practice. Storch has a bachelor’s from Ithaca College.
INSPECTION/CERTIFICATION
Dan Braz has been named merger and acquisition vice president at Bureau Veritas in Fort Lauderdale. He was the global head of industrial investment banking at PI Capital International.
INSURANCE/PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Matt DiGregorio has been named senior vice president in the South Florida operation of Lockton and will be based in Miramar. Most recently, he was a principal with Mercer Health & Benefits based in Fort Lauderdale. DiGregorio has a bachelor’s in risk management and insurance from Temple University’s business school.
LAW
At The Moskowitz Law Firm in Miami, which is newly formed:
▪ Adam M. Moskowitz is managing partner of the firm, which is focused primarily on representing plaintiffs in class action and commercial matters. Moskowitz was previously at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, where he was chair of the firm’s class action practice.
▪ Howard M. Bushman is partner. He was formerly at Harke, Clasby & Bushman.
At Haber Slade, P.A., which is based in Miami, two have been promoted to partner from senior associate:
▪ Lauren S. Fallick’s practice areas include complex business and commercial litigation, insurance coverage litigation, insurance agent liability, real estate disputes, corporate, limited liability, and partnership disputes, construction litigation, and general civil litigation. She has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Jonathan S. Goldstein’s practice areas include condominium and homeowners’ association law, lien foreclosures, landlord and tenant law, commercial litigation, and construction litigation. He has an undergraduate degree from Tulane and a J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.
Marla Neufeld has been promoted from associate to partner at Greenspoon Marder and will head up the firm’s surrogacy law practice group within the marital and family law department. Neufeld has a bachelor’s from American University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Mary Rogers
Position: Vice president and general manager of Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
From: Vice president of operations, rooms.
About: She is the first female general manager of the resort, which has 1,504 guestrooms. She joined Fontainebleau in 2009 and has held many positions there, including executive assistant manager of rooms and senior director of catering and conference services. Before joining the Fontainebleau, Rogers held leadership positions at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in destinations including Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Orlando, Grand Cayman and Rose Hall, Jamaica. She is vice chair of the Miami-Dade Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and a founding member of the South Florida Chapter of Women in Lodging.
Also: Rogers is vice chair of the Miami-Dade Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and a founding member of the South Florida Chapter of Women in Lodging.
Education: Bachelor’s in hotel and catering management from the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology; she is a certified meeting professional (CMP).
Best advice: Simply put, the best advice I have received that holds true for me is that communication is key: Communication allows me to obtain the guidance I need from co-workers to be successful in my role, and it allows me to build stronger relationships and to network more efficiently. It also reminds me to speak to our guests and team members in the same manner that I would want them to speak to me, in both tone and content.
