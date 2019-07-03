Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of July 8, 2019

THE ARTS

Phillip Dunlap has been named director of the Broward Cultural Division. He will oversee a staff of 18 and an annual operating budget of $9 million, along with an addition $5-7 million in capital appropriations for public art. Dunlap was previously director of education and community engagement for Jazz St/ Louis in Missouri, a nonprofit dedicated to helping jazz thrive in America. He has bachelor’s degrees in jazz performance and music theory, and a master’s of music in jazz performance, from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

ARCHITECTURE/DESIGN

Christopher Counts has joined Perkins+Will as a principal and will be based in the firm’s Miami studio. He is founder and design director of Brooklyn-based Counts Studio. Counts has a BLA in landscape architecture from the University of Georgia and an MLA from Harvard.

EDUCATION

Quentin Derryberry III has been named director of advancement at St. Thomas Episcopal Parish School in Coral Gables. He most recently was vice president of development for the YMCA of South Florida. Derryberry has a bachelor’s from from Ohio Wesleyan University and a master’s in international affairs, and a master’s in education, from Ohio University.

James A. Knapp has been named chief strategy officer of The Cushman School. He was director of community relations at Florida International University. Knapp has a bachelor’s in sport and fitness administration/management, and a master’s in higher education administration, from FIU.

HOSPITALITY

Jenifer Montesino has been named vice president, revenue and quality of Genuine Health Group, based in Coral Gables. She was previously director, Medicare Risk Adjustment & STARS Network Performance, UnitedHealth Group. Montesino’s duties will include overseeing all programs that relate to revenue.

Lena Sotnick has been named director of food & beverage marketing at Virgin Hotels. She will be based in Miami. Sotnick was at sbe Group, where she was director of marketing. Sotnick will be responsible for all of the marketing strategies for the various food & beverage outlets within Virgin Hotels’ portfolio. She has a bachelor’s in communications from Arizona State University.

INFRASTRUCTURE | ENGINEERING

Albert Hernandez has joined HNTB Corp. as aviation project director and vice president. He is based in the firm’s Miami office. Hernandez’s duties include leading HNTB’s service to aviation clients in South Florida, managing large-scale projects, and serving as a key client liaison. He was previously assistant director for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works. During his 14 years there, he led efforts to deliver the AirportLink project. Hernandez, a professional engineer (PE), has a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the University of Miami and an MBA from Florida International University.

At the Miami office of Graef-USA:

▪ John Guttman will become a senior associate and coastal market leader. He is former president of Consulting Engineering & Science Inc., which was acquired by Graef in 2018.

▪ Nelson Ortiz will be promoted as leader of the Miami office. He was previously vice president of CES. Ortiz has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Florida State University.