Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 12, 2018

CRUISE LINES
Chris Chiames has been named vice president and chief communications officer at Carnival Cruise Line, a newly created position. Most recently, he was senior vice president of corporate communications at Sabre Corp. He has also been vice president of corporate affairs at Orbitz Worldwide and previously held government relations and communications positions for Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. airlines. Chiames has an undergraduate degree from Fresno State University, a master’s of public administration from Harvard and a master’s in journalism from the University of Maryland.
EDUCATION
Corey Goff has been named director of athletics and physical education at Ransom Everglades. He was previously at Muhlenberg College in Allenstown, Pennsylvania, where he was most recently executive director of athletics and recreation. In that role, he led 22 NCAA Division III sports teams and managed a staff of 75. He was also an adjunct professor in the college’s psychology department. Goff has a bachelor’s in biology and secondary education from Susquehanna University and a master’s in educational psychology from the University at Albany, SUNY.
HEALTHCARE
Thomas Kester has been named chief nursing officer of Broward Health Medical Center. He previously worked at Broward Health Imperial Point where he wsa CNO/CCO. He was also the hospital’s regional director of surgical services. Before that, he was manager of surgical services at Holy Cross Hospital. Kester has a bachelor’s in nursing from the University of North Carolina. His degrees include a doctorate in nursing practice and healthcare systems leadership from Chamberlain College of Nursing.
LAW
At Roig Lawyers, two lawyers have been promoted to partner:
▪ John S. Leinicke primarily focuses on first-party litigation, fraud investigation and statutory compliance issues involving medical licensure. He is based in the Miami office. Leinicke, who is president of the Dade County Defense Bar Association, is also a licensed healthcare risk manager. He has a bachelor’s from Boston University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Patricia Preciado, who is co-chair of the firm’s homeowner/property practice, manages all types of property insurance defense matters. She is based in the Deerfield Beach office. She has a bachelor’s in psychology, and a J.D., from Florida International University.
At Greenberg Traurig, the following attorneys have been promoted to shareholder in the Miami office:
▪ Juan Delgado is a member of the corporate practice. (Law degree from the University of Florida.)
▪ Jorge L. Navarro is a member of the real estate practice.(Law degree from FIU.)
▪ Stephanie Varela is a member of the appellate practice. (Law degree from UF)
▪ Jasmine Zacharias is a member of the corporate practice. (Law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.)
WATER CONSERVATON
Anne Quirino has joined EcoSystems, a water conservation startup based in Miami, as director of operations. She was previously senior manager of commercial operations at Diaspora Talktime in Miami.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; high-res jpegs of head shots and the website address of the company, to movers@miamiherald.com. Put “Movers” in the subject line.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Stephanie Brown
New position: Senior vice president of client services at Rivergate KW Residential. She is based in the company’s Miami headquarters.
From: Director, institutional business development, The Rainmaker Group, based in Atlanta.
Also: In Orlando, she has also been a vice president, and a partner, at Trammell Crow Residential Services, and she was a vice president at Riverstone.
Education: She has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Connecticut.
Best advice: The best advice I ever received was from my father, who told me, “you never reach goals alone. Recognize others for helping you and be the person that helps others.”
