Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Oct. 28, 2019

Jesse Marks has been named executive director of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

ADVERTISING

Jason Wolske and Danny Alvarez have joined Republica Havas as executive creative directors, which are newly created roles. The two, who are based in Miami, were both group creative directors at DAVID Miami.

BANKS

At Apollo Bank in Miami:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Carlos Halley has been named senior vice president of commercial lending. He was vice president of commercial lending at FirstBank Florida. Halley has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami.

▪ Abel Montuori has also been named senior vice president of commercial lending. He was senior vice president of commercial lending at First Tennessee Bank – Capital Bank, where he was part of a senior lending group working under the Florida marketing president of Capital Bank.

▪ Jeannie Spano has been named vice president of deposit operations. She was vice president of systems administration and deposit operations at Coastal Community Bank. Before that, she was vice president of deposit operations at Stonegate Bank. She has a bachelor’s of business administration from Florida Atlantic University.

FINANCIAL

Leonardo M. Garcia has joined the Coral Gables Trust Company as vice president and wealth advisor. He was vice president and financial advisor at NY Life Securities. Garcia has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida International University.

MARKETING

Bradley Saveth has been named vice president strategic partnerships at BrandStar in Pompano Beach, a new position at the full-service production and integrated marketing agency. He was president of Big Salad Consulting in Miami Beach.

REAL ESTATE | COMMERCIAL

Mariano Perez has joined Avison Young as vice president, based in Coral Gables. He was assistant vice president of Grandbridge Real Estate Capital. Perez has a bachelor’s in computer engineering from the University of Florida and an MBA from Columbia

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, (lower resolutions reproduce poorly online), to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job. Educational background is also desirable, but optional.