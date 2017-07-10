Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of July 10, 2017

ACCOUNTING
Kenneth Rios has joined Kaufman Rossin as tax principal. He will be based out of the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. Rios previously was senior tax manager and the state and local tax practice leader at Crowe Horwath in Fort Lauderdale. Rios has a bachelor’s in finance from Florida State University; and an MBA in professional accounting and a J.D. from Fordham.
ARCHITECTURE/INTERIOR DESIGN
Jorge Alberto Pernas has been named technical director at MKDA, based in Wynwood. Previously, he led his own firm, Cube Squared Architecture + Design, where he specialized in commercial and residential architecture and interior design. Pernas has a bachelor’s in architecture from the University of Miami.
BANKS
Jack Christian has been named managing director for the Miami-Dade area at SunTrust Private Wealth Management. He previously was executive director with J.P. Morgan’s wealth management business. Christian, a CFA, has a bachelor’s of business administration from Appalachian State University.
Oscar A. Mendez Jr. has been named vice president and Small Business Loan business development officer in the Small Business Administration lending division of Marquis Bank. He most recently was vice president, SBA and commercial lending, at Bank of the Ozarks.
GOVERNMENT/PUBLIC
Ray Baker has been named director of the Miami-Dade Public Library System. He was most recently interim library director, and before that, assistant director for the library system. Baker has a bachelor’s from FSU, an MBA from UM, and a master’s in library and information science from the University of South Florida.
LAW
At AXS Law Group in Wynwood, two litigation attorneys have joined the firm as partners:
▪ Brandon Rose was formerly of counsel with Bilzin Sumberg. He has a bachelor’s from Yale and a law degree from the University of Florida.
▪ Anthony Narula was formerly an associate with Bilzin Sumberg. He has an undergraduate degree in economics and legal studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and a law degree from Florida International University.
NONPROFITS
C.J. Davila has been named executive director of The Florida Green Building Coalition, a certifier of green projects in Florida. He most recently was director for the Orlando Regional Realtor Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes affordable housing. Davila has a bachelor’s in public relations from FIU.
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
Silvia M. Fernandez and Raymond Valido have joined the roadway division of WGI as project managers in its Miami office.
▪ Fernandez was previously senior oversight engineer at I-4 Mobility Partners in Orlando. She has a bachelor’s in civil engineering from FIU.
▪ Valido worked previously for the Florida Department of Transportation - roadway design group. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in engineering management from FIU. He is also an adjunct instructor, teaching engineering drawing, at FIU.
Eric DeRiso has been named senior project manager with JLL’s project and development services group in Miami. Previously he worked with CBRE for the New York, Philadelphia and Latin America markets. DeRiso has a bachelor’s in business administration from Boston University and a master’s in construction management from Northwestern.
REAL ESTATE
Mirielle Enlow has been named executive vice president of operations for Keller Williams Miami Beach. Previously, she was assistant vice president of marketing for City National Bank.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and high-res jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com. Put “Movers” on the subject line.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Timothy Courtney
New position: Vice president of franchise development at PuroClean. He will be based in Tamarac.
From: Vice president of franchise development at World Travel Holdings, based in Fort Lauderdale, for 17 years.
Responsibilities: Courtney will spearhead the franchise recruitment process in targeted growth markets and lead the charge to grow the PuroClean network to 400 locations by 2020.
Education: Courtney has an associate’s degree from Nassau Community College in New York and is working on an MBA from Hofstra. He is also a certified franchise executive (CFE), a designation given by the International Franchise Association.
About the company: PuroClean, based in Tamarac and founded in 2001, provides fire and smoke damage remediation, water damage remediation, flood water removal, mold removal and biohazard clean-up to commercial and residential customers. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated. The company has more than 235 locations throughout North America, and added about 40 new franchise locations in 2016.
Best advice he ever received: One of my CEO mentors once said: It’s OK to fumble the football once in a while… But it’s what you do with it once you pick it up that really matters!
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017:
Comments