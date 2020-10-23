Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Oct. 26, 2020

Dr. Juan Remos is medical director for the Coral Gables location of Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine.

APPAREL

Michael Jellson has been named director of corporate sales at The Cromer Company, an apparel screen printing and embroidering company based in Hialeah Gardens. He is responsible for the expansion of the corporate division of the company, which focuses on branded apparel for employees. Most recently, Jellson was director of local advertising sales for the Miami Herald Media Company. He is a graduate of Western New England University in Massachusetts.

CONSTRUCTION | GENERAL CONTRACTORS

Robyn Raphael-Dynan has been named president of RCC Associates in Deerfield Beach. She was vice president of operations of RCC. Beverly Raphael-Altman will remain as chairwoman and CEO of the company. She has a bachelor’s in business from Florida State University.

CREDIT UNION

Michael Borman has joined JetStream Federal Credit Union in Miami Lakes as vice president, chief lending officer. He was chief lending officer at Family First Credit Union in Atlanta. Borman has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Central Florida.

HEALTHCARE

Ingrid Enamorado has been named director of risk adjustment and quality at Genuine Health Group in Coral Gables. She was a healthcare data analyst at Palm Beach Accountable Care. Enamorado has a bachelor’s in healthcare administration and management from National Louis University in Chicago.

LAW

Milton Vescovacci is a shareholder in the Miami office of Gunster and a member of the firm’s corporate practice. He will continue to represent clients in a wide range of transactional matters related to general corporate, mergers and acquisitions, structured finance, lending, mortgage banking, securities, venture capital and corporate governance and compliance. Vescovacci was a shareholder at Polsinelli PC, and before that , he was a shareholder at GrayRobinson PA. He has a bachelor’s from St. John’s University and a J.D. from Rutgers.

REAL ESTATE

Maia Mediavilla has been named business development manager at Vi at Aventura, a senior living community. She was a regional director of marketing for Atlantic Broadband. Mediaville has a bachelor’s in communications from Hofstra.

===

MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT

Name: Dr. Juan Remos

New position: Medical director for the Coral Gables location of Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine.

About: Dr. Remos, an internal medicine physician, was hired in April. He was promoted to his new position.

And: He was medical director and regional director for several emergency rooms in Miami-Dade County. He has also been a medical advisor for the Miami-Dade EMS/Fire-Rescue Department for several years.

Education: He completed his training at the University of Miami, with a residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Best advice: The best advice I have ever received was to spread love and kindness to everyone, and that is something I practice every day. What you put into this world, you get out and that is healing on so many levels.

===

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami- Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot (not in a zip or other file that must be opened) to movers@miamiherald.com. Most items won’t be published without a head shot. Include the position (company, title) most recently held before the new job. Educational background is also desirable.







==

