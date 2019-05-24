Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 27, 2019

Dr. Michael J. Zinner has been named professor and chair of the Department of Surgery at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University.

AVIATION

Todd Sims has been appointed vice president of information technology for Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines. He will lead both airlines’ IT and security systems. He previously owned TS Computer Consulting, where he provided IT services for small to mid-size companies. He also has been chief information officer for Ameriflight, where he led IT strategy and execution supporting 18 sites and 600 employees throughout North America, and he has held various leadership roles at ASTAR Air Cargo, including as director of information technology.

Michael J. Fernandez has been named director of the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management. He was previously deputy director of operations for DSWM. He is replacing Alina T. Hudak, who will continue to serve in her capacity as Miami-Dade County deputy mayor until her retirement in July. Fernandez has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University along with a number of certificates in the field. He was named to Waste360’s renowned “40 under 40” in 2018.

ENGINEERING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sergio T. Ascunce has been hired as manager for the building inspections department (BID) for the Miami branch office for Universal Engineering Sciences. Known as Private Provider Inspections (PPI), the BID operates like a municipal building department providing independent plan reviews and inspections for clients. Before joining UES, Ascunce was director of building, zoning and planning for the Village of Key Biscayne, and before that, was director and building official for the City of Doral. Ascunce has a bachelor’s in civil engineering and architectural engineering from the University of Miami.

HOSPITALITY

Amy Johnson has been appointed general manager of The Confidante Miami Beach, effective immediately. The hotel is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. Johnson most recently was general manager of Hyatt Regency Calgary.

LAW

Trelvis D. Randolph has recently joined the law firm of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. as a partner and is based in Miami. He was previously a partner in the Miami office of Cole, Scott and Kissane, P.A. Randolph is also president-elect of the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association for the 2020-2021 term, and he is general counsel for the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP. Randolph has a J.D. from the University of Memphis.

NONPROFITS

Kiesha Edge has been named national associate director of professional development and regional support at the Anti-Defamation League, based in Boca Raton. She was previously education director of the organization. Edge has a bachelor’s in political science and government from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and a master’s in health communication from Boston University.

TECHNOLOGY

Juan Albelo joins 8base, a developer acceleration platform company based in Coral Gables, as chief revenue officer. He most recently was at SAP, where he was senior vice president of human capital management strategic software sales. Albelo has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering, a master’s in industrial engineering and an MBA from the University of Miami.