Business Monday Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade, Broward for the week of Nov. 18, 2019

Brian Van Hook has been named director of the Florida SBDC at Florida International University.

ATTRACTIONS

Natalia Plasencia has been named catering director of Jungle Island, the eco-adventure attraction on Watson Island in Miami. She was director of catering at Hilton at Resorts World in Bimini, Bahamas.

LAW

At the Miami office of Fowler White Burnett, two have joined the firm as shareholders in the maritime practice group. Both were with Mase Mebane & Briggs.

Cameron W. Eubanks focuses on significant appellate and trial-level maritime and admiralty matters and has years of experience representing all the major cruise lines in South Florida. He led the appellate group at Mase Mebane. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Central Florida and a J.D. from the University of Miami.

Victor J. Pelaez focuses his practice in maritime and admiralty, complex business disputes, and international litigation. He has a bachelor’s in philosophy, and a J.D., from Florida International University.

MEDIA

Jorge Carballo has been named president/general manager of NBC 6/WTVJ in Miami, effective Jan. 1. He is the current president/GM of Telemundo 51/WSCV. WSCV and WTVJ are NBCUniversal’s local television stations that serve English and Spanish-speaking audiences in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market.

Pierluigi Gazzolo has been appointed president of OT International and Viacom International Studios. He is president of VIMN Americas and executive vice president of Nickelodeon. Juan “J.C.” Acosta will be promoted to president of VIMN Americas as of Jan. 3. He is current executive vice president and chief operating officer of VIMN Americas. Both men, who are based in Miami-Dade, are graduates of Florida International University.

REAL ESTATE

Martin Elortegui was recently named director of the new real commercial real estate division of The Elmir Group under Cervera Real Estate. He will continue his role as the director of business development.

RENTALS

Matt Sweetwood has been named CEO of LUXnow luxury auto, home and yacht rentals. He will be based in the company’s headquarters in Miami Beach. Sweetwood was previously president of Unique Photo in Fairfield, N.J. He has a bachelor’s in mathematics from Rutgers University and a master’s in theoretical mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Technology

At Cyxtera Technologies, which owns and operates data centers, and which is based in Coral Gables:

▪ Founder and and CEO Manuel D. Medina has been elevated to executive chairman for both Cyxtera and its recently announced AppGate spinout.

▪ Current Cyxtera president and CEO Nelson Fonseca has been promoted to CEO for Cyxtera.

Tom Williamson has been named chief commercial officer at TissueTech, a biotech company based in Miami. His duties will include overseeing commercial scaling efforts for the Bio-Tissue and Amniox umbilical cord and amniotic-membrane-based products. He was chief commercial officer at BioStable Science & Engineering. Williamson has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Louisiana State University.

YACHT SALES

Kris Endreson has been named vice president of sales of Americas at SeaDream Yacht Club. She was director of global sales at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Endreson will be based in SeaDream’s Miami office on Brickell Key.

==

--

