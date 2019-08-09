Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Aug. 12, 2019

Jodi B. Laurence has been appointed senior vice president and general counsel of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

ACCOUNTING

At Fiske & Company in Fort Lauderdale:

▪ Katie Gilden has been promoted to director of valuation, forensic and litigation services. She was previously a principal at the firm. Gilden, whose several credentials include CPA, has a BBA, MBA and master’s in taxation from the University of Miami.

▪ Hannah E. Tardif has been named supervisor of audit and assurance. She most recently was a supervising senior accountant in auditing at Bollus Lynch in Worcester, Mass. Tardif, a CPA, has a BBA, and an MBA, from Nichols College in Massachusetts.

▪ George Zebegret has been named senior manager of audit and assurance. He most recently was senior audit manager of the financial institutions group at Doeren Mayhew. Zebegret, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting from Florida International University.

▪ Jaime Feldman has been named tax manager. She was a tax and accounting manager at DiRocco & Moss in Sunrise. Feldman, a CPA, has a BBA from the University of Georgia and a master’s in taxation from Florida International University.

ADVERTISING | MARKETING

Stacy Benedict has been promoted to vice president-media director of Media Department II. She was most recently media director at the media-planning and -buying firm, which is in Miami. Benedict has a bachelor’s in advertising from Florida International University.

Felipe Calderon was promoted to creative director at BoardroomPR. He had been multimedia manager. Calderon has a bachelor’s from Florida State University in studio arts and advertising.

ASSISTED LIVING

Kiyria Pedroso Jimenez has been promoted to director of community life, a newly created position at East Ridge at Cutler Bay. She will supervise East Ridge’s Lifestyle Center, the Wellness and Fitness Center and the community’s salon and spa. She is also leading volunteer programs including a new initiative with Cutler Bay Senior High School as well as those for Three Palms that involve residents and volunteers from the Cutler Bay area. Jimenez previously was a registered dietitian for East Ridge’s Three Palms Health Center. Jimenez has a bachelor’s in dietetics and nutrition from Florida International University.

BANKS

At Pacific National Bank, three commercial bankers have been added to the new loan production office in Broward County:

▪ Jeffrey Cannon is executive vice president and Broward County executive, who will lead the team. Cannon, who has 30 years of banking experience, most recently was senior vice president-senior loan officer at Seacoast Bank. Cannon has a BBA from Washington University and an MBA from Florida Atlantic University.

▪ Linda Parsons is senior vice president-commercial banking. Parsons, a 28-year veteran of the banking industry, most recently was a vice president-commercial banker at Seacoast National Bank.

▪ Drew Saito is senior vice president-commercial banking. He most recently was senior vice president at Seacoast National Bank. Saito, a 13-year industry veteran, has a bachelor’s in finance and international business from Florida International University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

BOATING

Christopher Gamble has been appointed senior vice president of sales for North America at SeaDream Yacht Club, a private cruise line with headquarters in Oslo, Norway. He will be based on Brickell Key in Miami. Gamble was vice president, North America, at Adzuna, in London. Gamble, a U.S. Marines veteran, has a degree in business from San Diego State University.

CONSTRUCTION

Randy Spicer Jr. has been promoted to vice president at Moss Construction at the construction management firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. He was project executive for several high-profile projects. Spicer has a bachelor’s in construction science from Texas A&M University.

EDUCATION

At St. Thomas Episcopal Parish School in Coral Gables:

▪ Amanda Thompson has been named chief financial officer. She most recently was president and CEO for AECS Consulting. Thompson has a bachelor’s in psychology from Florida State University, and a bachelor’s in accounting, and a master’s in taxation, from Florida International University.

▪ Sandra Burroughs has been named the director of counseling. She most recently was chaplain at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Iowa. Burroughs has a bachelor’s in psychology from Wake Forest University and has a master of divinity from Wartburg Theological Seminary in Iowa.

FINANCIAL SERVICES | INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Juan Yepes has been promoted to vice president of asset management at CGI Merchant Group. The company, based in Coral Gables, is a real-estate focused, private-equity, alternative investment management firm. Yepes previously oversaw AmeriPark’s hospitality expansion in the Caribbean with Caribbean Property Group Real Estate portfolios.

HOSPITALITY

Eric Charron has been promoted to executive chef at the Rusty Pelican restaurant in Key Biscayne. He has an associate’s degree from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.

LAW

Stephen Tilbrook joins Akerman as a partner in its real estate practice group and will be based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. He was at GrayRobinson. Tilbrook focuses his practice on complex land use, development and environmental matters. He has a bachelor’s from Tulane and a J.D. from Stetson.

Ricardo Gonzalez is joining Berger Singerman as a partner on the firm’s dispute resolution team, and he will be based in the firm’s Miami office. Gonzalez is a former litigation shareholder with Greenberg Traurig. He has a bachelor’s, and a J.D., from Georgetown.

MUSEUMS

Elaine Blattner has been named chief development and business relations officer for the Miami Children’s Museum. Most recently, Blattner was consulting under Blattner Consulting, providing strategic direction and fundraising counsel to nonprofits. Previously, she was the assistant vice president – development/senior director at Miami Dade College Foundation. Blattner has a bachelor’s in education and human services from George Washington University and a master’s of public administration in environmental growth management from Florida Atlantic University.

REAL ESTATE

Amy Ballon has been named sales director for 2000 Ocean in Hallandale Beach by developer KAR Properties. She is part of the Fortune Development Sales Group team.

Carol Cassis, Stephan Burke and their team, the Cassis Burke Collection, have joined the Miami Beach office of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The team was previously at Brown Harris Stevens.

Nathalie Rader was named general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach. The oceanfront tower is being jointly developed by Fortune International Group and Château Group. She will supervise the tower’s opening, and then its day-to-day operations. Rader most recently was general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Chicago.

SOFTWARE

Sarah Dunn is vice president and controller at OnPoint, a software company in Miami. She was previously corporate controller at 777 Partners, a private equity firm in Brickell. Dunn, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in management, and a master’s in accounting, from Boston College.

==

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.

==

