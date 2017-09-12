Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 11, 2017

BANKS
At City National Bank, five executives from Sabadell United Bank have been hired:
▪ Howard Levine is executive vice president and residential lending executive and will lead CNB’s residential division. He previously led Sabadell’s residential division. Levine has a bachelor’s from Hofstra in New York.
▪ Anthony “Tony” Eelman is managing senior vice president, residential lending managing director. He was previously senior vice president of residential lending for Sabadell. Eelman has a degree in applied science from Rochester Institute of Technology.
▪ Carmen Valdivia is senior vice president, residential sales director at City National. She was senior vice president-residential mortgage sales at Sabadell.
▪ Susan I. Mitchell is senior vice president, residential risk underwriting manager. She was a vice president at Sabadell. She has a bachelor’s in business from Shorter College in Georgia.
MEDIA
Marco Ruiz has been named art director/vice president of IONNOW Inc. (ionnow.com), a creative services company that invests in digital media ventures in Miami and Latin America. He was formerly graphics editor and illustrator at the Miami Herald. Ruiz has a bachelor’s in commercial design from the University of Tulsa.
HOSPITALITY
William Crandall has been named chef de cuisine at StripSteak by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. He was executive chef/partner at Izzy’s Fish and Oyster in Miami Beach. He’s a graduate of the culinary arts program at Kendall College in Chicago.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Brian A. Hart
New job: Shareholder at Carlton Fields and a member of its real estate and commercial finance practice group. He will be based in the firm’s Miami office.
From: Principal at The Hart Law Firm
About: Hart handles all types of complex real property matters, including acquisition, development, and sale of commercial and residential real estate; acquisition, construction and permanent real estate financing; joint ventures, syndications and the formation of partnerships; loan restructuring, including problem loans and workouts; commercial leases; real property title examination and resolution of matters that affect title to real property.
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami; J.D. from the University of Florida.
Best advice: “My father once told me ‘You will never learn anything while you are speaking. Be a good listener and you will be a good problem solver.’”
