Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of July 29, 2019
ACCOUNTING
At MBAF, recent promotions include several in the Miami office:
▪ Hernando Gómez has been named a principal in the litigation and valuation advisory department. He was a director. Gómez has a bachelor’s in industrial engineering, postgraduate degrees in finance and project management, and an MBA from Universidad del Norte in Colombia. He also has a master’s in international business from Florida International University.
▪ John Vides has been named a principal in the tax and accounting department. He was a director. Vides, a CPA, has a bachelor’s of accounting and a master’s in taxation from FIU.
▪ Jordan Argiz has been promoted to director in both the audit department and risk & transaction advisory practice. He was a senior manager. Argiz, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting and finance from Florida State University.
▪ Andres Dominguez has been promoted to director in the tax & accounting department. He was a tax manager. Dominguez, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting, and an executive master’s in taxation, from FIU.
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT
At the Fort Lauderdale office of Moss Construction, two new vice presidents have been named:
▪ David Glasser will oversee the risk management, asset management and quality/warranty departments. He was most recently the firm’s director of risk management. Glasser, who joined the firm in 2013, has a bachelor’s from Connecticut College and an MBA from Northwestern | Kellogg. He also holds the professional designations of certified insurance counselor, certified risk manager, and construction risk and insurance specialist.
▪ Sasha Seco, a 14-year-veteran with the firm, most recently was director of business applications. She has a bachelor’s, and a master’s, in construction management from FIU and an MBA from Northwestern | Kellogg. She is a certified general contractor. .
LAW
Michael Jay Rune II has been named a shareholder at Carlton Fields, in the firm’s construction practice. He will be based in Miami. He was previously a partner at the Miami office of Shutts & Bowen. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Texas and a J.D. from Samford University.
At Greenberg Traurig, two shareholders have been added to the Miami office:
▪ Michael G. Taylor, who joins the corporate practice, was at Holland & Knight’s Portland, Oregon office. He has a master’s in public policy from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s and J.D., from Stanford
▪ Michael E. Strauch, who joins the litigation practice, was previously at Bilzin Sumberg. He has a bachelor’s, and a master’s, from the University of Maryland and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
MEDIA
Rosemary Ravinal is founder and chief trainer at RMR Communications Consulting. The company addresses gaps in presentation skills, public speaking and media readiness among C-suite executives in English and Spanish. Ravinal was most recently vice president, entertainment and consumer public relations at Univision Communications. She has a bachelor’s in communications from Adelphi University and a master’s in global strategic communications from FIU.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Carolina Sznajderman Sheir
New position: Partner at Eisinger, Brown, Lewis, Frankel & Chaiet in Hollywood.
From: Associate attorney at the law firm.
About: Sheir focuses her law practice on community association law, real estate law, commercial litigation and developer representation.
Education: She has dual law degrees from Nova Southeastern University (summa cum laude) and the Universidad de Barcelona, Facultat de Dret in Barcelona, Spain. She is state-certified to teach condominium and homeowner association board certification classes in English and Spanish
Best advice: Do what is right, not what is easy.
