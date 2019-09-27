Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 30, 2019

Dr. Holly L. Neville has been named to lead the division of pediatric general surgery at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

ACCOUNTING | FINANCIAL SERVICES

Tariro Gatsi joins Anthony Brunson, P.A., in Miramar as a senior audit manager. Gatsi, a CPA, was an audit manager at PwC. Gatso has a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of South Africa.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

At TissueTech, Inc., in Miami, which is moving closer to commercialization of its birth tissue products as biologics:

▪ Jerry Chang has been named vice president of product development. He was most recently executive vice president, R&D, regulatory and clinical affairs at BoneSupport AB in Lund, Sweden. Chang has a bachelor’s in chemistry from Northeast Louisiana University and a Ph.D. in organic and polymer chemistry from the University of Cincinnati.

▪ Sherry Saurini has been named vice president of quality assurance. She was vice president quality for CryoLife, Inc., in Kennesaw, Georgia. Saurini has a bachelor’s in mathematics from Hanover College in Indiana and a master’s in mathematics from Georgia State University.

CONSTRUCTION

Michael Velez has been promoted to project manager at Central Civil Construction in Miami. He was assistant project manager at the firm. Velez has a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico.

EDUCATION

David Kopp has been named associate vice provost for extended learning at Barry University. Kopp, who currently serves as professor and associate dean in Barry’s Adrian Dominican School of Education, will assume his new role Oct. 1. He has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Louisville, an MBA from the University of Orlando, and a doctorate in human resource development from Barry University.

LAW

Harsh Arora has joined the Fort Lauderdale office of Kelley Kronenberg as a partner. He focuses his practice on business litigation. Arora was previously at Spiegel & Utrera. Arora has a J.D. from Florida A&M University College of Law and an LL.M. in taxation from Boston University.

Marie-Pierre Grondin has been named a partner in the aviation practice of K&L Gates, in the firm’s Miami office. She previously was counsel at Reed Smith. She has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida, and a J.D. and LL.M. from the University of Miami.

THE ARTS

Victor Kendall has been named chief advancement officer at Florida Grand Opera and will focus on fundraising initiatives. He was most recently vice president of advancement for LiftFund in Texas, a nonprofit that helps finance new small businesses and startups. He has a bachelor’s in music from John Dickerson College in Pennsylvania and a master’s in ethnomusicology from the University of Washington in Seattle.

PUBLIC RELATIONS | Communications

Todd Templin, executive vice president at BoardroomPR in Plantation, has been elevated to an equity partner at the firm.

Julie Spechler and Marla Oxenhandler are chief communications officers for the newly formed S + O Communications. They previously worked in public relations and marketing communications for Nova Southeastern University. Spechler has also directed public relations for AT&T’s business and consumer operations in Florida. Oxenhandler has held key communications roles at Memorial Healthcare, Burger King Corp. and Jewish Family Service of Broward, among others.

REAL ESTATE

Stephanie Lane Rakofsky has been named president and CEO of Rakofsky Limited Partnership, based in Coral Gables. She was director of new acquisitions at the firm.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot (lower resolutions reproduce poorly online), to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.