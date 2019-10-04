Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Oct. 7, 2019

Otavio Carneiro has joined the corporate practice group of Akerman as a partner in the firm’s Miami office.

ACCOUNTING

Richard L. Slater has joined Kaufman Rossin as principal of services and growth. He will focus on the firm’s presence in the Broward and Palm Beach markets. He was previously managing partner at Dixon Hughes Goodman. Slater has a bachelor’s in accounting from Marshall University.

BANKS

Alejandro Fonseca has been named branch manager as well as assistant vice president of the Coral Gables location of Apollo Bank. He was assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Brickell location. Fonseca has a bachelor’s in finance from Florida International University.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BIOTECH

Kim Tripodo has been named vice president of human resources at TissueTech. She was director of human resources at ChenMed. Tripodo has a BBA in human resources management from Pace University and an master’s in human resources education from Fordham.

EDUCATION

Lili Betancourt Space has been named director of development at CasaCuba at Florida International University. CasaCuba is an initiative to foster global understanding of Cuban affairs and culture through education, research, discussion and the arts. Space was previously assistant head, St. Philip’s Episcopal School in Coral Gables.

EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Peter Lawson has joined the Miami office of Stanton Chase as managing director. He was previously a director with the Stanton Chase offices in New York and Nashville. Lawson has a bachelor’s in music and economics from the University of Florida and an MBA from Emory.

HOSPITALITY

Jose Casals has been named head chef of Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach. Most recently, he was a professor at Miami Culinary Institute at Miami Dade College. He has an associate’s degree in food and beverage management and culinary arts from the Florida Culinary Institute of West Palm Beach. \

LAW

At the Fort Lauderdale office of Kelley Kronenberg:

▪ Jacqueline Costoya Guberman, who was an attorney, has been promoted to partner. She is in the real property litigation and real estate practice group. Costoya Guberman has a law degree from the University of Miami.

▪ William F. Mueller, who was an attorney, has aalso been promoted to partner. Mueller, a former state prosecutor, advises corporate clients on complex legal matters as well as leading the firm’s management consulting practice. He has a law degree, and an MBA, from Nova Southeastern University.

▪ Francis Magbanua has been hired as chief information officer at Kelley Kronenberg. He was director of IT at Kanner & Pintaluga P.A. in Boca Raton.

MEETINGS | CONVENTIONS

Patricia M. Rios has been named human resources business partner at the Miami Beach Convention Center. She was previously director of human resources and talent management at the Ana G. Méndez University System USA in Orlando. Rios has a master’s in human resources management from Florida International University.

NONPROFITS

Thor Barraclough has been named chief program officer at Habitat for Humanity of Broward. He was vice president of communications for the Community Foundation of Broward. Barraclough has a bachelor’s in journalism and public relations from Australia’s Curtin University and a master’s in public health from Florida International University.

Julie Katz has been named vice president of mission resources at Make-A-Wish Southern Florida in Davie. She previously worked with Best Buddies International. Katz has a bachelor’s from Washington University and an MBA from Brandeis.

See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017-2018:▪ Jan. 2, 2017 ▪ Jan. 9, 2017 ▪ Jan. 16, 2017 ▪ Jan. 23, 2017 ▪ Jan. 30, 2017 ▪ Feb. 6, 2017 ▪ Feb. 13, 2017 ▪ Feb. 20, 2017 ▪ Feb. 27, 2017 ▪ March 6, 2017 ▪ March 13, 2017 ▪ March 20, 2017 ▪ March 27, 2017 ▪ April 3, 2017 ▪ April 10, 2017 ▪ April 17, 2017 ▪ April 24, 2017 ▪ May 1, 2017 ▪ May 8, 2017 ▪ May 15, 2017 ▪ May 22, 2017 ▪ May 29, 2017 ▪ June 5, 2017 ▪ June 12, 2017 ▪ June 19, 2017 ▪ June 26, 2017 ▪ July 3, 2017 ▪ July 10, 2017 ▪ July 17, 2017 ▪ July 24, 2017 ▪ July 31, 2017 ▪ Aug. 7, 2017 ▪ Aug. 14, 2017 ▪ Aug. 21, 2017 ▪ Aug. 28, 2017 ▪ Sept. 4, 2017 ▪ Sept. 11, 2017 (No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017) ▪ Sept. 25, 2017 ▪ Oct. 3, 2017 ▪ Oct. 9, 2017 ▪ Oct. 16, 2017 ▪ Oct. 23, 2017 ▪ Oct. 31, 2017 ▪ Nov. 5, 2017 ▪ Nov. 13, 2017 ▪ Nov. 20, 2017 (No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017) ▪ Dec. 4, 2017 ▪ Dec. 11, 2017 ▪ Dec. 18, 2017(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018) ▪ Jan. 8, 2018 ▪ Jan. 15, 2018 ▪ Jan. 22, 2018 ▪ Jan. 29, 2018 ▪ Feb. 5, 2018 ▪ Feb. 12, 2018 ▪ Feb. 19, 2018 ▪ Feb. 26, 2018 ▪ March 5, 2018 ▪ March 12, 2018 ▪ March 19, 2018 ▪ March 26 ) (No Movers ran on April 2, 2018) ▪ April 9, 2018 ▪ April 16, 2018 ▪ April 23, 2018 ▪ April 30, 2018 ▪ May 7, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 21, 2018 May 28, 2018 June 4, 2018 June 11, 2018 June 18, 2018 June 25, 2018 (No Movers ran on July 9, 2018) July 16, 2018 July 23, 2018 July 30, 2018 Aug. 6, 2018 Aug. 13, 2018 Aug. 20, 2018 Aug. 27, 2018 Sept. 3, 2018 Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 24, 2018 Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 8, 2018 Oct. 15, 2018 (No Movers ran on Oct. 22, 2018) Oct. 29, 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 (No Movers on Dec. 31, 2018) Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 28, 2019 Feb. 4, 2019 Feb. 11, 2019 Feb. 18, 2019 Feb. 25, 2019 March 4, 2019 March 11, 2019 March 18, 2019 March 25, 2019 April 1, 2019 April 8, 2019 April 15, 2019 April 22, 2019 April 29, 2019 May 6, 2019 May 13, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 27, 2019 June 3, 2019 (No Movers ran on June 17, 2019) June 24, 2019 July 1, 2019 July 8, 2019 July 15, 2019 July 22, 2019 July 29, 2019 (No Movers ran on Aug. 5, 2019) Aug. 12, 2019 Aug. 19, 2019

Aug. 26, 2019 (No Movers ran on on Sept. 2, 2019) Sept. 9, 2019 Sept. 16, 2019 Sept. 23, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, (lower resolutions reproduce poorly online), to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.