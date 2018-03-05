Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 5, 2018

BANKING
Sara M. Hernandez has been named senior vice president — business development team leader at Biscayne Bank, whose headquarters is in Coconut Grove. Previously she was at Bank of the Ozarks, where she was a senior vice president, commercial lender. Hernandez has a bachelor’s in liberal arts from Barry University.
CONCRETE
Bob Cardonne has joined Adonel Concrete, based in Miami, as president. He will manage the daily operations of both Adonel Concrete and Adonel Block. He has worked with Cemex and Titan.
INSURANCE/RISK MANAGEMENT
John Krissel has been named director of the transportation division at Century Risk Advisors, Inc. in Coral Gables. He was formerly compliance director with Southeastern Consolidated Industries.
HOSPITALITY
Mohan Koka has been named general manager of Kimpton Surfcomber Miami, South Beach. He previously was general manager of the Loews New Orleans Hotel. He has a bachelor’s in hospitality management from Florida International University.
LAW
At Lydecker Diaz, several associate-level attorneys have been promoted to partner, including seven in the Miami office:
▪ Jason Bloom focuses his practice on coverage analysis and bad-faith litigation. He has an undergraduate from Northeastern and a J.D. from University of Miami.
▪ Emanuel K. Caros concentrates on first-party property defense litigation, with an emphasis on bad-faith litigation, fraud investigation, and coverage issues. Bachelor’s from Florida State University; J.D. from Florida International University.
▪ Miguel J. Chamorro focuses on litigation and transactional work, with an emphasis on business law and real estate law. Bachelor’s from Villanova; J.D. from FSU.
▪ Meaghan Franks assists in the defense and trial of personal injury actions, premises liability matters, government liability claims, construction defect matters and employment related claims. Bachelor’s, master’s in communication, and J.D., from UM.
▪ Erik J. Gruber concentrates his practice on first-party property defense litigation, with an emphasis in bad faith litigation, fraud investigation, water damange claims and windstorm coverage issues. Bachelor’s from FSU; J.D. from the University of Florida.
▪ Peter Harutunian focuses on business and commercial disputes. Bachelor’s from Harvard; J.D. from Tulane.
▪ Kirsten Wegel Freiheit practices general civil litigation with an emphasis on commercial litigation. Bachelor’s from American University; J.D. from FIU.
Leslie Smith has been appointed managing partner of the Miami office of Foley & Lardner. She chairs the Miami office’s litigation department. She succeeds partner Bill Davis. Smith has a bachelor’s from Southern Methodist University, a master’s from the London School of Economics, and a law degree from UF.
MARKETING
Victor Gosa was hired as vice president of marketing at SWARM in Miami. Previously he owned Social Flamingo and Thrifter.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Anel De Castro
New position: Director of design services at The Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA).
From: Managed business development efforts for U.S. Construction Corp.
Also: Previously, De Castro worked as an interior designer at Silvina Felman Design, where she consulted on custom design services specific to each project. She has also worked as a director and senior designer at TUI Lifestyle, where she was named Design Consultant of the Year.
About DCOTA: For more than 30 years, DCOTA has served the design community, attracting world-class designers, architects, decorators, dealers and their clients. At nearly 800,000 square feet, DCOTA is the largest design campus of its kind and caters to any residential, yacht or office project. Based in Dania Beach, DCOTA is at 1855 Griffin Rd. in Dania Beach. DCOTA is part of the Cohen Design Center quartet with sister locations in Manhattan (D&D Building), West Hollywood, California (Pacific Design Center), and Houston, Texas (Decorative Center Houston).
Best advice: The best advice I ever received came from one of my mentors early in my career: “The secret to your success will be that it’s not about you; figure out your client’s perspective, solve their problem, bring them value and develop the relationship genuinely.” It has worked like a charm so far.
