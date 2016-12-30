Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 2, 2017

ACCOUNTING
Luis Alberto Tribin has joined WhiteOwl, the national accounting firm MBAF’s technology affiliate, as the director of business development. Previously he was a Dynamics CRM sales professional for Microsoft Corporation. Tribin has a bachelor’s in systems engineering from Universidad Piloto de Colombia.
BANKS
Steve Badillo has been named vice president and human resources manager at FirstBank Florida. He will direct the bank’s human resources function in Florida. He is also the bank’s affirmative action program officer. Badillo was previously director of human resources at Wellnext.
Alex Ortiz has been named senior vice president, operation director, at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust. Previously, he was at Coconut Grove Bank. Ortiz has a bachelor’s in business adminisgtration from the University of Florida.
HEALTHCARE
Dr. Eric Weiss has been named chief academic officer at Cleveland Clinic Florida. Dr. Weiss, a colorectal surgeon, will oversee all aspects of education and research conducted at the academic medical center. He has an undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State and a medical degree from Temple University. He completed a surgery internship and surgery residency at Philadelphia’s Albert Einstein Medical Center. Dr. Weiss holds academic appointments as affiliate professor and affiliate dean at Florida Atlantic University College of Medicine and clinical professor and affiliate dean at Florida International University.
LAW
Adam Schucher has joined Katz Barron in the firm’s Miami office as a partner leading the estate planning, probate and trust administration group. He previously was at Bloomgarden, Goudreau & Rosen, P.A./Adam Schucher, P.L. He is president of the Estate Planning Council of Greater Miami. Schucher has a J.D. and LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida.
NONPROFITS
Christopher Noe has been named vice president of strategic planning at Child Rescue Coalition, based in Boca Raton. He was the founder and CEO of CNoeLimits, a nonprofit and social enterprise advisor. Noe has a Ph.D. in global leadership at Lynn University.
RESTAURANTS
Chris Torelli, general manager of Hooters of Boca Raton was recently named managing partner of LTP Management in Fort Lauderdale. He is also merchandise director for the South Florida Hooters Franchise. He has a bachelor’s in public relations, advertising and applied communication from the University of Central Florida.
Nikki Huyer
New position: CEO at Connect2give Inc. She will continue to focus on developing the organization and its mobile services including mobile fundraising and community engagement tools.
From: Organization and management analyst at Connect2give.
Experience: Huyer joined Connect2give four years ago. Her prior experience includes over 20 years as an international business consultant primarily based in Europe working in a variety of industries; earlier in her career, she was director of marketing for The Olive Garden, Canada.
Education: Ph.D from Newcastle University, U.K.. Her research focuses on understanding and addressing the mental models that drive behavior with a particular interest in how this impacts the application of learning.
Best advice: An introduction to the book “Feel the fear and do it anyway” by Susan Jeffreys started my journey into the process of ‘embarrassing’ change. Over the years this has expanded to focus on understanding the role of thinking and analysis in strategic change, as well as understanding the mental models related to change; this has been very helpful and beneficial in both my personal life and career.
