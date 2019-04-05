Movers

Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 8, 2019

Christina Kolbjornsen is senior vice president of corporate and external affairs at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.
THE ARTS

Craig W. Johnson has been named executive director of ArtServe, an arts-services organization based in Fort Lauderdale. He was president and CEO of the Center for Contemporary Dance, a nonprofit based in Winter Park that he founded and led for 17 years. Johnson has a degree in biology from Rollins College.

CANNABIS INDUSTRY

Rosie Yagielo, a co-founder of HempStaff based in Key Largo, has been promoted to chief operating officer of the company.

HOSPITALITY

Miguel Gomez Fernandez has been appointed executive chef at Seek + Find | Kitchen and Bar in Coral Gables. He has worked at San Francisco’s La Mar Cebichería Peruana and Miami’s Pisco y Nazca.

LAW

Carolina M. Guerra Pérez has been named regional marketing and business development manager at Hunton Andrews Kurth, based in Miami. She was at Baker Botts, where she was client relations manager for its New York and Washington, D.C. offices. Guerra Pérez has a BBA, and law degree, from Villanova University.

R. Hugh Lumpkin and Matthew B. Weaver will join Reed Smith as partners in the firm’s insurance recovery practice in Miami. Both men are shareholders in the Miami firm of Ver Ploeg & Lumpkin. Weaver focuses on insurance coverage, unfair insurance practices and insurer bad faith. Lumpkin focuses his practice on representing policyholders in evaluating, settling and litigating coverage and extra contractual claims in both state and federal courts. Both have law degrees from the University of Miami.

REAL ESTATE

Judy Zeder, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen have recently joined The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate as partners, based in Coral Gables. They have combined forces with The Jills and will focus on luxury residential real estate. The three were formerly known as The Zeder Team at EWM. At EWM, Judy Zeder was senior vice president, Rosen was a Realtor, and Nathan Zeder was a broker associate.

RESTORATION/REMEDIATION

Darren Hudema has been named director of training and technical services at PuroClean, based in Tamarac. He will lead the PuroClean Academy, training and mentoring franchise owners, technicians, support staff and industry professionals in best industry practices. Hudema was previously restoration products specialist for Dri-Eaz Products and and an IICRC WRT/ASD Instructor at Legend Brands.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot , to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held immediately prior to the new job.

Mover’s spotlight

Name: Christina Kolbjornsen

New job: Senior vice president of corporate and external affairs at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, in Miami.

From: Senior vice president, head of segments and marketing communications, at Wells Fargo.

Responsibilities: Kolbjornsen will oversee public affairs, corporate social responsibility, community engagement and partnerships in support of the company’s business goals. She will lead the corporate affairs division and be a liaison to the company’s government affairs division. She will help create, implement and market Telemundo’s corporate social responsibility platform “El Poder En Ti” (The Power in You) initiatives across Telemundo and oversee the development and management of external community sponsorships.

Previous positions: Kolbjornsen was at Wells Fargo for nine years, first as vice president, corporate communications, Florida region communications. In her most recent role, she led internal and external communications for marketing and key consumer segments, which include Hispanic, LGBT, military/veterans, Native American, African American, Asian, and people with disabilities. Kolbjornsen also has been vice president of corporate communications at Miami-based agency República; vice president of client services at Wragg & Casas; and vice president of communications at Citigate Dewe Rogerson.

Education: Kolbjornsen has a bachelor’s in economics from SUNY-Stony Brook and a master’s in public management from the University of Maryland.

Best advice: The best advice I’ve ever received is to have a meaningful life: Believe in and be passionate about what you do, and aim to be great (not just good).

