Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 8, 2019

Christina Kolbjornsen is senior vice president of corporate and external affairs at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

THE ARTS

Craig W. Johnson has been named executive director of ArtServe, an arts-services organization based in Fort Lauderdale. He was president and CEO of the Center for Contemporary Dance, a nonprofit based in Winter Park that he founded and led for 17 years. Johnson has a degree in biology from Rollins College.

CANNABIS INDUSTRY

Rosie Yagielo, a co-founder of HempStaff based in Key Largo, has been promoted to chief operating officer of the company.

HOSPITALITY

Miguel Gomez Fernandez has been appointed executive chef at Seek + Find | Kitchen and Bar in Coral Gables. He has worked at San Francisco’s La Mar Cebichería Peruana and Miami’s Pisco y Nazca.

LAW

Carolina M. Guerra Pérez has been named regional marketing and business development manager at Hunton Andrews Kurth, based in Miami. She was at Baker Botts, where she was client relations manager for its New York and Washington, D.C. offices. Guerra Pérez has a BBA, and law degree, from Villanova University.

R. Hugh Lumpkin and Matthew B. Weaver will join Reed Smith as partners in the firm’s insurance recovery practice in Miami. Both men are shareholders in the Miami firm of Ver Ploeg & Lumpkin. Weaver focuses on insurance coverage, unfair insurance practices and insurer bad faith. Lumpkin focuses his practice on representing policyholders in evaluating, settling and litigating coverage and extra contractual claims in both state and federal courts. Both have law degrees from the University of Miami.

REAL ESTATE

Judy Zeder, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen have recently joined The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate as partners, based in Coral Gables. They have combined forces with The Jills and will focus on luxury residential real estate. The three were formerly known as The Zeder Team at EWM. At EWM, Judy Zeder was senior vice president, Rosen was a Realtor, and Nathan Zeder was a broker associate.

RESTORATION/REMEDIATION

Darren Hudema has been named director of training and technical services at PuroClean, based in Tamarac. He will lead the PuroClean Academy, training and mentoring franchise owners, technicians, support staff and industry professionals in best industry practices. Hudema was previously restoration products specialist for Dri-Eaz Products and and an IICRC WRT/ASD Instructor at Legend Brands.