Senior hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of June 18, 2018

HEALTHCARE
Beth Cherry has been named senior vice president of physician services at Broward Health. Cherry, who previously was vice president of physician services, was promoted to oversee all ambulatory operations at Broward Health, including the Broward Health Physician Group, Broward Health Community Health Services, Broward Health Weston, Broward Health Urgent Care and other outpatient centers. She has a master’s in nursing from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor’s in nursing from Capital University in Ohio.
HOSPITALITY
Armando Hernandez has been named general manager of EVEN Hotel Miami Airport, which is slated to open in October. EVEN Hotels is InterContinental Group’s newest lifestyle brand. He has been general manager of Best Western on the Bay in North Bay Village.
LAW
Belinda Bacon has been named a partner at Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, based in Miami. She was previously a partner at Navarro Hernandez. In her practice, Bacon represents owners, engineers, architects, contractors and also focuses on construction contracts, project administration and litigation matters. She has a bachelor’s in engineering from Duke and a J.D. from William & Mary.
Susan C. Odess has been named a partner by the Coral Gables-based Siegfried, Rivera, Hyman, Lerner, De La Torre, Mars & Sobel, P.A. She has been an associate with the firm, concentrating her practice on complex business litigation as well as assisting homeowners, business owners, commercial and condominium property owners on insurance claims. She has a bachelor’s from the Catholic University of America, and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
At Diaz Reus & Targ, two of the firm’s attorneys have been named partners in the Miami office:
▪ Roland M. Potts focuses his practice on representing multinational clients in matters involving business disputes, construction, defects, products liability and breach of contract. He has a BBA from the University of Miami and an MBA, and J.D., from Florida International University.
▪ Paola Sanchez Torres focuses on representing individuals as well as foreign and domestic entities in international and domestic litigation, and she is a certified anti-money laundering specialist (ACAMS). She has a BSBA in management from American University and a J.D. from American University.
MUNICIPAL
Col. Alan Dodd has been named director of the Department of Resilience and Public Works for the City of Miami. He was deputy director of public works at the City of Fort Lauderdale. Before that, Dodd was commander/district engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District. Dodd has a master’s in civil engineering from Pennsylvania State, a master’s of strategic studies and national strategy from the U.S. Army War College, and a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.
NONPROFITS
Gloria Ortega Rex CPA has joined the Miami Foundation as its chief financial officer. She was executive vice president, chief financial officer for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties.
Alan Sataloff has been named chief executive officer of the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in North Miami Beach effective next month. He’ll be leaving the post of CEO of the JCC of Chicago. Sataloff has a bachelor’s in education from SUNY-Brockport and an MSW degree from Yeshiva University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daniel J. Brennan has been named chief commercial officer for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Coral Gables. He most recently was chief operating officer at Edge Therapeutics. Brennan has a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Northwestern.
REAL ESTATE
Phil Marchese has joined Blanca Commercial Real Estate as executive vice president. He was director of leasing for Brightline.
Michael Sadov has been named director of sales at Aventura ParkSquare. He was previously at The Real Estate Club.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Emilio Vazquez
New position: Senior vice president, Premier Banking Group at Grove Bank & Trust, based in Miami.
From: Senior vice president, market executive, private banking at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust.
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration (BBA) from Florida International University.
Best advice: Trust but verify!
