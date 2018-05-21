Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 21, 2018

HOSPITALITY
Luis Mendez has been named director of sales for Kimpton EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami. Most recently, he was associate director of sales and marketing at the InterContinental Miami.
LAW
Sabrina Weiss Robinson has joined Stearns Weaver Miller as a shareholder and will be leading the firm’s ad valorem tax group in the Miami office. She was previously an attorney at Rennert Vogel Mandler & Rodriguez. She has a bachelor’s from the University of Texas at Austin and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
PHILANTHROPY
Janisse Schoepp has been promoted to vice president of operations and strategy at Health Foundation of South Florida in Miami. She previously was associate vice president, programs, policy and special initiatives. She joined the foundation in 2004. Schoepp has a master’s and a doctorate of public health from Florida International University.
REAL ESTATE
At Metropica, a 65-acres community planned for Sunrise:
▪ Danielle Garaicoechea has been named global director, EB-5 programs. She will be the primary interface for international referral sources, foreign investors and associated partners and will work with the client’s professional service providers (immigration attorneys, foreign referral sources, escrow and banking providers) to facilitate successful EB-5 case processing. She previously was a sales associate for The Mora Group RE / Cervera Real Estate. Garaicoechea has a bachelor’s in finance and international management from American Univwersity and a master’s in business technology from Marymount University in Virginia.
▪ Luis Rodriguez has been named global director of the EB5 Visas program. He will help high net worth foreign individuals and families obtain their Green Cards through the Metropica EB-5 Visa Program. He previously was vice president for the Realogy Holdings Corporation. Rodriguez has a bachelor’s in communication studies from California State University-Sacramento.
Andrea Molina has joined Aztec Group, a real estate investment and merchant banking firm in Miami, as a director, focusing on retail and industrial deals in Florida. She previously was a director at Terranova Corp. Molina, who is vice chair of the City of Coral Gables Property Advisory Board, has a bachelor’s in economics from Dartmouth.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Douglas C. Evans
New position: Chief development officer at Pérez Art Museum Miami.
From: Executive director of the Stamford Center for the Arts in Stamford, Connecticut.
About: Evans is PAMM’s first chief development officer, and he will oversee the museum’s fundraising efforts.
Experience: Evans has held several leadership positions, including: the Fashion Scholarship Fund in New York City; president of the Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook; and chairman of the World Affairs Council in Palm Beach. He was the founding president of Classical South Florida, 89.7FM, 90.7FM, 101.9FM in the Palm Beaches and 88.7FM in Naples, Marco Island and Fort Myers. Evans was chief operating officer of Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment and president of Broadway China Ventures, a division of the Nederlander Organization charged with opening offices in Beijing and Shanghai and creating a network of 25 theaters nationwide in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.
Also: Evans, formerly a registered lobbyist in Connecticut is considered to be a leader in government relations for support of the arts and has successfully secured arts funding from both federal and state government. He is a founding director of the Connecticut Arts Alliance, past governor and member of the Executive Committee of the League of American Theatres and Producers, a Tony Awards voter, a founding member of the Independent Presenters Network, and a former director of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre.
