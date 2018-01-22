Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 22, 2018

BANKS
At Grove Bank & Trust:
▪ Jose R. Vazquez was hired and appointed president and chief lending officer. He most recently was director of commercial banking for the Florida region at Popular Community Bank. Vazquez has a bachelor's in business administration from Florida International University and an MBA from the University of Miami.
▪ Charles E. Porter was promoted to president of the trust and wealth management division. He was previously executive managing director. Porter, a CFA, is a graduate of Florida State University.
▪ Rick Kuci remains chairman and CEO of the bank, and Daniel Chavez remains executive vice president and chief financial officer.
INSURANCE
Lorraine A. Jimenez has been named vice president of group benefits at Premier Assurance Group (PA Group), which is headquartered in Coral Gables. She was previously the vice president/managing director of corporate sales & client relations at World of America Global Partners Inc. Jimenez has an undergraduate degree from Staten Island College (SCUNY).
LAW
Kadian N. Blanson has been named a partner in the Miami office of Rivero Mestre LLP. Her practice focuses on counseling construction, insurance, commercial, energy, and real estate entities. Blanson has an undergraduate degree in communications from FSU and a law degree from Texas Southern University.
Erica Rutner has been promoted from attorney to partner at Miami-based Lash & Goldberg. Rutner has an undergraduate degree from Barnard and a law degree from UM.
Michael J. Shuman is among those recently promoted to partner at Duane Morris. Shuman, who was previously special counsel, is in the trial practice group and based in Miami. His practice includes a wide range of complex business-related matters, with an emphasis on construction. Shuman, a Tulane graduate, has a law degree from UM.
MEDICAL
Heloise Ribas Peixoto has been named chief operating officer at The M.A.R.C Institute (Miami Anatomical Research Center) in Miami, which is a research and anatomical training facility. She previously was general manager of the organization, which she joined in in 2008.
NONPROFIT
Amy Rosenberg has been hired as chief development officer for Friends of The Underline (FUL). The organization advocates to transform the underutilized land below Miami’s Metrorail into a 10-mile linear park, urban trail and canvas for artistic expression. She previously was director of annual giving at the National YoungArts Foundation.
REAL ESTATE
Rosendo Caveiro has been named senior vice president of Avison Young’s Florida Capital Markets Group and will be based in the firm’s Miami office. He will lead the firm’s multifamily investment sales platform throughout the state. He most recently was with Cushman & Wakefield.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Matt Hughes
New position: CFO of Plantation General Hospital, which is part of HCA East Florida.
From: Controller at Aventura Hospital, where he had been since 2015.
About: Hughes will oversee Plantation General Hospital’s internal and external financial reporting, capital expenditures, case management and resource utilization. PGH is a 264-bed facility that has 10,000 admissions per year and nearly 70,000 emergency room visits annually.
Also: Hughes was previously the controller at Westside Regional Medical Center from 2014-2015. He also worked in Westside Regional Medical Center’s accounting department from 2007-2014. Hughes started his career as an office assistant at Plantation General Hospital from 1999-2002.
Education: Bachelor’s, and MBA, from Florida State University.
Best advice: The best advice I received was to be humble, to listen, and be true to yourself. Also, on occasion pause for a brief moment before responding.
