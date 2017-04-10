Senior hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of April 10, 2017

BANKS
Manuel Vidal has been promoted to senior vice president, commercial real estate, of Sabadell United Bank, N.A., based in the bank’s Brickell Avenue office. He previously was vice president, commercial real estate banking. Vidal has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Florida.
CONSULTING
Pablo Miro has been hired as vice president of Newlink, headquartered in Miami. He was previously executive group account director at Lopez Negrete Communications. Miro has a bachelor’s in advertising from Universidad de Belgrano in Buenos Aires.
HEALTHCARE
Dr. Richard Gilbert has been named president of MDLIVE Medical Group in Sunrise. He previously was chief medical officer of Mednax Inc. His academic background includes a medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco, and an MBA from Duke.
INSURANCE
David Ancona has been named customer service manager at Premier Assurance Group (PA Group), based in Coral Gables. He was previously national sales manager at Bel Inc. Ancona has a bachelor’s in business administration and economics from the University of Georgia.
LAW
Rebecca Bratter has been promoted from shareholder to deputy managing shareholder at Greenspoon Marder. Bratter, who leads the firm’s banking & finance litigation practice group, will continue to focus on the firm’s administration and operations. Bratter has a bachelor’s in international affairs from George Washington University and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University.
Marcus Susen has been promoted to name partner at Fort Lauderdale-based Koch Parafinczuk & Wolf, which has has rebranded as Koch Parafinczuk Wolf Susen (KPWS). Susen received his J.D. from NSU.
NONPROFITS
Donna McGinnis has been promoted to vice president of finance at Camillus House. She previously was director of finance. McGinnis, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in business administration from West Virginia University and an MBA from Baylor.
PUBLIC RELATIONS/MARKETING
Pedro De Cordoba has been named a senior director at Burson Latino, a specialty group of Burson-Marsteller, and will be based in Miami. He was previously chief strategy officer at EVENTUS. De Cordoba has a degree from Rutgers.
REAL ESTATE
Cynthia Alonso has been named vice president sales and development at RAV Bahamas. She will be based in Miami, and will lead sales and development efforts in Bimini. She was previously project manager at the firm.
Christopher Wilkinson has joined CREC as vice president of acquisitions and will be based in the Miami office. Most recently, he was director of capital markets at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. Wilkinson has a bachelor’s in finance from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of Miami.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and high-res jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017:
Mover’s spotlight
Name: John L. Volakis
New position: Dean of Florida International University’s College of Engineering & Computing.
Previous position: He was the Roy and Lois Chope chairman and professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Ohio State University. He also directed the ElectroScience Laboratory at the university, overseeing about 170 people and significantly increasing funding for it.
Also: Volakis has been recognized for introducing hybrid finite element methods, widely used in electromagnetics CAD packages, small and wideband antennas, and textile electronics with applications for radio frequency communications for cellular and satellite communications, sensors for healthcare and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Education: Bachelor’s from Youngstown State University; master’s and a Ph.D. from Ohio State.
Best advice he ever received: One of the best pieces of advice that I ever received was from a dear family friend who recently passed away: “Be thoughtful, be loving, and take a genuine interest in people.”
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com
Comments