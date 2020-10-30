Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Nov. 2, 2020

Dr. Marcos Mestre has been appointed vice president and chief medical officer for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

BANKING

Vania Laguerre has been named local market executive in Miami for Bank of America. Laguerre has been with the company since 1988; for the past eight years, she has been senior resident director for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Aventura. Laguerre has a bachelor’s in finance and international business from Florida International University.

BUSINESS ADVISORY | TAX SERVICES

Yvette Garcia has joined EisnerAmper as a commercial audit partner. She will focus on audit & assurance, mergers & acquisitions, public offerings and capital formation. She was a partner at MBAF. Garcia has a bachelor’s in accounting from Connecticut State University and a master’s in accounting from Florida International University.

CONSTRUCTION

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jason Niemiller has joined Moss Construction as vice president of solar environmental health and safety. He was most recently director of safety at Strata Solar in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. He has a bachelor’s in environmental health and safety from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from Franklin University in Ohio.

SPIRITS

At Bacardi Limited, Mauricio Vergara has been appointed president and chief operating officer of PATRÓN. He was most recently managing director for Bacardi-Martini Australia and New Zealand. The company is based in Bermuda.

==

MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Name: Dr. Marcos Mestre

New position: Vice president and chief medical officer for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

About: Dr. Mestre joined the hospital’s parent organization, Nicklaus Children’s Health System (NCHS), in 2005 as a pediatric hospital medicine physician. He went on to become director of the division of hospital medicine and president of the medical staff. Most recently, Dr. Mestre was senior medical director, pediatric services and section chief for pediatric hospital medicine for Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists, the NCHS clinical group practice.

Education: After earning his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine, Dr. Mestre completed his pediatric residency at the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He also holds an executive MBA in health sector management and policy from the University of Miami and is board-certified in general pediatrics.

Best advice: My University of Florida College of Medicine Dean, Dr. Hugh Hill, told me, “Always remember the 3 A’s in medicine: Availability, Affability and Ability,” and that has always stuck with me.

===

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami- Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot (not in a zip or other file that must be opened) to movers@miamiherald.com. Most items won’t be published without a head shot. Include the position (company, title) most recently held before the new job. Educational background is also desirable.







==

See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017-2018:▪ Jan. 2, 2017 ▪ Jan. 9, 2017 ▪ Jan. 16, 2017 ▪ Jan. 23, 2017 ▪ Jan. 30, 2017 ▪ Feb. 6, 2017 ▪ Feb. 13, 2017 ▪ Feb. 20, 2017 ▪ Feb. 27, 2017 ▪ March 6, 2017 ▪ March 13, 2017 ▪ March 20, 2017 ▪ March 27, 2017 ▪ April 3, 2017 ▪ April 10, 2017 ▪ April 17, 2017 ▪ April 24, 2017 ▪ May 1, 2017 ▪ May 8, 2017 ▪ May 15, 2017 ▪ May 22, 2017 ▪ May 29, 2017 ▪ June 5, 2017 ▪ June 12, 2017 ▪ June 19, 2017 ▪ June 26, 2017 ▪ July 3, 2017 ▪ July 10, 2017 ▪ July 17, 2017 ▪ July 24, 2017 ▪ July 31, 2017 ▪ Aug. 7, 2017 ▪ Aug. 14, 2017 ▪ Aug. 21, 2017 ▪ Aug. 28, 2017 ▪ Sept. 4, 2017 ▪ Sept. 11, 2017 (No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017) ▪ Sept. 25, 2017 ▪ Oct. 3, 2017 ▪ Oct. 9, 2017 ▪ Oct. 16, 2017 ▪ Oct. 23, 2017 ▪ Oct. 31, 2017 ▪ Nov. 5, 2017 ▪ Nov. 13, 2017 ▪ Nov. 20, 2017 (No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017) ▪ Dec. 4, 2017 ▪ Dec. 11, 2017 ▪ Dec. 18, 2017(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018) ▪ Jan. 8, 2018 ▪ Jan. 15, 2018 ▪ Jan. 22, 2018 ▪ Jan. 29, 2018 ▪ Feb. 5, 2018 ▪ Feb. 12, 2018 ▪ Feb. 19, 2018 ▪ Feb. 26, 2018 ▪ March 5, 2018 ▪ March 12, 2018 ▪ March 19, 2018 ▪ March 26 ) (No Movers ran on April 2, 2018) ▪ April 9, 2018 ▪ April 16, 2018 ▪ April 23, 2018 ▪ April 30, 2018 ▪ May 7, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 21, 2018 May 28, 2018 June 4, 2018 June 11, 2018 June 18, 2018 June 25, 2018 (No Movers ran on July 9, 2018) July 16, 2018 July 23, 2018 July 30, 2018 Aug. 6, 2018 Aug. 13, 2018 Aug. 20, 2018 Aug. 27, 2018 Sept. 3, 2018 Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 24, 2018 Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 8, 2018 Oct. 15, 2018 (No Movers ran on Oct. 22, 2018) Oct. 29, 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 (No Movers on Dec. 31, 2018) Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 28, 2019 Feb. 4, 2019 Feb. 11, 2019 Feb. 18, 2019 Feb. 25, 2019 March 4, 2019 March 11, 2019 March 18, 2019 March 25, 2019 April 1, 2019 April 8, 2019 April 15, 2019 April 22, 2019 April 29, 2019 May 6, 2019 May 13, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 27, 2019 June 3, 2019 (No Movers ran on June 17, 2019) June 24, 2019 July 1, 2019 July 8, 2019 July 15, 2019 July 22, 2019 July 29, 2019 (No Movers ran on Aug. 5, 2019) Aug. 12, 2019 Aug. 19, 2019 Aug. 26, 2019 (No Movers ran on on Sept. 2, 2019) Sept. 9, 2019 Sept. 16, 2019 Sept. 23, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Oct. 7, 2019 Oct. 14, 2019 Oct. 21, 2019 Oct. 28, 2019 Nov. 4, 2019 Nov. 11, 2019 Nov. 18, 2019 Nov. 25, 2019 (No Movers ran on Dec. 2, 2019) Dec. 9 (No Movers ran on Dec. 16, 2019) Dec. 23, 2019 Dec. 30, 2019 (No Movers ran on Jan. 7, 2019) Jan. 13, 2020 Jan. 20, 2020 Jan. 27, 2020 Feb. 3, 2020 Feb. 10, 2020 Feb. 17, 2020 Feb. 24, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 9, 2020 (No Movers have run for the weeks of March 16, 23 and 30, and April 6 and 13.) April 20, 2020 April 27, 2020 (No Movers have run for the weeks of May 4 and May 11.) May 18, 2020 June 1, 2020 (No Movers ran for the week of June 8, 2020) June 15, 2020 (No Movers ran for the week of June 22.) June 29, 2020 (No Movers have run for the weeks of July 6 and 13.) July 20, 2020 (No Movers ran in the weeks of July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.) Aug. 17, 2020. Sept. 14, 2020 Sept. 21, 2020 Sept. 28, 2020 Oct. 5, 2020 Oct. 12, 2020 (No Movers ran for the week of Oct. 19.) Oct. 26, 2020