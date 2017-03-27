Senior hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of March 27, 2017

THE ARTS
At The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts):
▪ Stacey Glassman Mizener has been named vice president of development. She previously was at Faena Art, a nonprofit organization. Glassman Mizener has a bachelor’s in public relations from the University of Florida.
▪ Dejha Carrington has been named vice president of external relations. She previously was YoungArts’ director of public relations and marketing. Carrington has a bachelor’s in English literature from McGill.
LAW
At Greenberg Traurig, the following attorneys have been promoted to shareholder:
▪ Shannon Bothwell is a member of the Real Estate Practice Group and the Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice Group in the Miami office. She has a law degree from Yale. .
▪ Evan A. Kanter is a member of the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in the Miami office. Kanter, a CPA, has a law degree from the University of Chicago.
▪ Noam Lipshitz is a member of the Tax Practice Group in the Fort Lauderdale office. He has a law degree from Yeshiva University and an LL.M. from New York University.
▪ Ethan B. Wasserman is a member of the Real Estate Practice Group and the Land Development Practice Group in the Miami office. He has a law degree from UM.
▪ Reggie Zachariah is a member of the Corporate & Securities Practice Group and the Insurance Regulatory & Transactions Practice Group in the Fort Lauderdale office. He has a law degree from UF.
MEDIA
Beau Ferrari has been named executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. He will oversee finance, operations, corporate strategy and development to manage growth and profitability. He was previously executive vice president, corporate strategy and development for Univision Communications Inc. He will be based in Miami. Ferrari has a bachelor’s in finance and international business from Georgetown and an MBA from Columbia.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Jacqueline A. Travisano
New position: Executive vice president for business and finance and chief operating officer of the University of Miami. She’ll begin June 1.
About: Travisano will be responsible for all financial functions at UM. She’ll also oversee campus and facilities management; emergency preparedness; parking; research administration; auxiliary operations including on-campus retail; entertainment and dining facilities; and human resources.
From: Nova Southeastern University, where she has been executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2011.
Career: Travisano has also been vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer at St. John’s University in Queens, New York.
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from Robert Morris University; MBA from Chatham University; doctorate in higher education leadership from NSU. She is also a CPA.
Best advice she ever received: The best advice I've ever received came from my mother. She told me to always stay true to myself, and if I do that, then anything is possible. So far, she's been 100 percent correct.
