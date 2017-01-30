Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 30, 2017

ACCOUNTING
Joey Epstein has joined MBAF as a principal and will be based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. He will help expand the firm’s business development efforts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. He was previously CFO of JetSmarter. Epstein has a bachelor’s from Miami University in Ohio.
ARCHITECTURE
Patrick Busteed has been promoted to partner at Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates Inc., which is based in Coral Gables. He has a bachelor’s in design from the University of Florida and a master’s in architecture from the University of Illinois.
AVIATION
Ted Christie has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Spirit Airlines. He previously was senior vice president and chief financial officer. Christie has a bachelor’s in business administration in finance from the University of Arizona.
COMMUNICATIONS
Efren Favela has been named director of sales, Miami, and will lead retail business from southern Broward to Key West at AT&T. Favela will manage more than 450 employees in nearly 75 AT&T retail locations. Previously he was director of sales, Central Region, for the company. Favela is a graduate of Northern Illinois University.
HOSPITALITY
Thomas Brosig has been named president of Nikki Beach Worldwide. He was previously an independent strategic business consultant, and before that, president and CEO for Margaritaville Casino & Restaurant in Biloxi, Mississippi. Brosig is a graduate of Fordham’s business school.
INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS
Stacey H.S. Hipsman has joined Silva International Investments as human resources director for all U.S.-based assets. Silva has investments in companies across media, sports, entertainment, art and real estate. Hipsman provides service to the Miami FC, MP Management and Forte Dei Marmi. She previously was HR director/labor attorney for the town of Davie, and before that, was HR director for 18 years for the Florida Department of Children & Families. Hipsman has a BBA from George Washington University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
IMPORTERS
Nick Potter has been named vice president, Southeast region, of Shaw-Ross International Importers, based in Miramar. The company represents some of the world’s leading brands of wines and spirits. Potter most recently was portfolio director at the company, with specific responsibility for the Viña San Pedro range of Chilean wines, principally the brand Gato Negro.
LAW
George Karavetsos has joined the litigation practice of DLA Piper as a partner in the Miami office. He was the director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations. Previously, he spent more than 12 years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami. Karavetsos has a bachelor’s from the Virginia Military Institute and a J.D. from Suffolk University.
At the Miami office of Rimon, two partners have been named: ▪ Ignacio Alvarez is a trial attorney who represents clients in civil and regulatory disputes and internal corporate investigations, governance, compliance matters and political advocacy. He is an adjunct professor at FIU, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s in criminal justice. Alvarez has a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University. ▪ Carlos Gonzalez, also a trial lawyer, focuses on international and complex civil disputes and white collar criminal matters in court. He is an adjunct law professor at FIU and at NSU. Gonzalez has a bachelor’s from Emory and a J.D. from Northwestern.
Gary M. Freedman has joined the Miami office of Broad and Cassel as a partner in the bankruptcy and creditors’ rights and commercial litigation practice groups. He was a partner at Tabas Freedman in Miami. Freedman has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Rochester and a J.D. from Emory.
James E. Rauh was promoted from senior counsel to shareholder at Greenspoon Marder within the firm’s alcohol beverage industry group at Greenspoon Marder and is based in Miami Beach. Rauh, who served in the Marines, has a bachelor’s from Fordham and a law degree from St. Thomas University.
NONPROFITS
Tamar Kohn Marks has been named chief development officer at United Way of Broward County. Most recently, she was chief development officer for the Minneapolis Jewish Federation. Her career also includes work with Simon Wiesenthal Center, American Friends of the Hebrew University, and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Kohn Marks is a graduate of Baltimore Hebrew University and has a master’s in social work from the University of Maryland.
REAL ESTATE
Arden Karson has been named senior managing director for South Florida by CBRE. She will oversee CBRE’s South Florida business operations, encompassing three offices — in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton — and approximately 200 employees. Previously she was senior vice president for The Related Group, where she was responsible for sales and development of approximately $1 billion of mixed-use real estate assets. Karson has a bachelor’s in international relations from Tufts and an MBA from Harvard.
Gregory J. Lozinak has been promoted to chief executive officer at Monument Real Estate Services, an asset and property manager based in Miami. He joined the firm last year as chief operating officer. He previously was division president of Invitation Homes. Lozniak, who served in the U.S. Army, has a BBA in accounting from St. Bonaventure University.
Scott Meyers was promoted to director of leasing at Konover South in Deerfield Beach. He is responsible for all leasing activities and the growth of the division. Meyers, who joined the company in 2012, had been senior leasing representative. Meyers has a bachelor’s from Florida Atlantic University.
At Stiles, based in Fort Lauderdale: ▪ Ryan Karlin has been promoted to president of Stiles Retail Group. He was previously director of leasing. Karlin has a bachelor’s in finance from FSU. ▪ Justin Siemens was promoted to vice president and development officer within the real estate investment group, which oversees the retail, office and residential divisions. He was formerly director of commercial real estate development. Siemens has a bachelor’s from New York University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Giovanni Beretta
New position: Vice president of Swire Hotels in the United States and general manager of EAST, Miami.
From: He most recently was managing director at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York.
Responsibilities: Beretta will oversee Swire Hotels’ interests in the U.S. and the Americas and also the operations of the newly opened EAST, Miami Lifestyle Hotel & Residences at Brickell City Centre, along with its signature restaurants, Quinto La Huella and Sugar.
Also: Previously Beretta worked for the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in San Francisco and Miami, and for Intercontinental Hotel Group. He has worked in business and resort properties , as well as luxury hotels with a private residences component, in several cities in Europe, Latin America, Australia and the U.S.
Education: He has a diploma from the Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland and studied economics and banking at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Italy.
Best advice he ever received: Do not listen to anyone’s advice! Follow your heart! And with age, we learn to do that more and more!
